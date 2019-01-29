Oryzon Genomics : to present at upcoming international conferences

MADRID, SPAIN and CAMBRIDGE MA.

• 21st Annual BIO CEO & Investor Conference 2019 in New York, USA

• 12th Annual European Life Sciences CEO Forum in Zurich, Switzerland

• 2019 BioCapital Europe in Amsterdam, The Netherlands

• 31st Annual ROTH Conference in Dana Point, California, USA

Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a public clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical need, announced today that the company will continue its institutional presence in several reputed international conferences in the upcoming weeks.

