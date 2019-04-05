Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Oryzon Genomics SA    ORY   ES0167733015

ORYZON GENOMICS SA

(ORY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oryzon Genomics : to present at upcoming international conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 12:57am EDT

MADRID, SPAIN and CAMBRIDGE MA.

• 27th European Congress of Psychiatry, EPA 2019, Warsaw

• H.C. Wainwright & Co Global Life Sciences Conference, London

Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a public clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical need, announced today that the company will continue its institutional presence in several reputed international conferences in the upcoming weeks.

Click here to see the full Press Release

Disclaimer

Oryzon Genomics SA published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 04:56:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ORYZON GENOMICS SA
12:57aORYZON GENOMICS : to present at upcoming international conferences
PU
03/25ORYZON GENOMICS : to present at upcoming international conferences
PU
03/20ORYZON GENOMICS : to present latest advances of Vafidemstat at Oppenheimer's 29t..
PU
03/11ORYZON GENOMICS : announces FDA Approval of IND for ETHERAL, a Phase IIa trial o..
PU
03/01ORYZON GENOMICS : New paper relevant for the optimal development of drugs target..
PU
02/07ORYZON GENOMICS : Announces Publication of a relevant paper for the therapeutic ..
AQ
02/06ORYZON GENOMICS : Announces Publication of a relevant paper for the therapeutic ..
PU
01/30ORYZON GENOMICS : to present at upcoming international conferences
AQ
01/29ORYZON GENOMICS : to present at upcoming international conferences
PU
01/07ORYZON GENOMICS : appoints Michael T. Ropacki, PhD as Vice President of Clinical..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 2,04 M
EBIT 2019 -11,7 M
Net income 2019 -10,8 M
Finance 2019 8,55 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 64,0x
EV / Sales 2020 45,6x
Capitalization 139 M
Chart ORYZON GENOMICS SA
Duration : Period :
Oryzon Genomics SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORYZON GENOMICS SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 11,9 €
Spread / Average Target 235%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Manuel Buesa Arjol Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Enric Rello Condomines Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Tamara Maes First Deputy Chairman & Chief Scientific Officer
Roger Bullock Chief Medical Officer
Sonia Gutierrez Chief-Clinical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORYZON GENOMICS SA63.51%156
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC24.30%28 544
LONZA GROUP21.44%23 418
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%21 418
INCYTE CORPORATION30.78%18 416
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.30.25%11 971
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About