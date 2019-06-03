Log in
ORYZON GENOMICS SA

(ORY)
Oryzon Genomics : to present first clinical data from ALICE Phase IIa trial with iadademstat at the 24th Congress of the European Hematology Association

06/03/2019

MADRID, SPAIN and CAMBRIDGE MA.

• The company will also present at the Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference

Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a public clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical need, announced today that the company will present preliminary safety and efficacy data from one of its ongoing Phase IIa clinical trials with iadademstat, ALICE, at the 24th Congress of the European Hematology Association, EHA-2019, to be held on June 13-16, 2019 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. The company will present a poster communication entitled 'ALICE: An AML study with LSD1 inhibition in combination with Azacitidine in the elderly' on June 14, at 17:30 -19:00 CET.

Click here to see the full Press Release

Disclaimer

Oryzon Genomics SA published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 06:33:06 UTC
