Oryzon Genomics : to present latest advances of Vafidemstat at Oppenheimer's 29th Annual Healthcare Conference

MADRID, SPAIN and CAMBRIDGE MA.

• Highlighting encouraging preliminary first human data in REIMAGINE Phase IIa trial

• Complete data on Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) cohort will be presented at the Warsaw EPA Conference

Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a public clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical need, announced today that the company will continue its institutional presence in several reputed international investment and medical conferences in the upcoming weeks.

