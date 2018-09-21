Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Oryzon Genomics SA    ORY   ES0167733015

ORYZON GENOMICS SA (ORY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

September 21st: World Alzheimer’s Day around the world

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 07:19am CEST

MADRID, SPAIN and CAMBRIDGE MA.

• Working together to raise awareness and challenge the stigma

• With a concerted effort, science will prevail

• Oryzon has two ongoing clinical trials in AD with Vafidemstat

Oryzon Genomics, its scientists and staff want today to join the international chorus of voices to raise awareness of this disease that affects millions of people. Dementia affects over 50 million people worldwide, stealing patients slowly but progressively their memories, skills and behavioural awareness. While there are over 100 forms of dementia, the most common is Alzheimer's Disease (AD) accounting for 50-60% of all dementia cases.

Click here to see the full Press Release

Disclaimer

Oryzon Genomics SA published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 05:18:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ORYZON GENOMICS SA
07:19aSEPTEMBER 21ST : World Alzheimer’s Day around the world
PU
09/11ORYZON GENOMICS : gets approval for conducting Phase IIa trial of Vafidemstat
AQ
09/10ORYZON RECEIVES APPROVAL TO START AL : a Phase IIa clinical trial in AML with Ia..
PU
09/08ORYZON RECEIVES APPROVAL TO BEGIN RE : a Phase IIa clinical trial with Vafidemst..
AQ
09/07ORYZON RECEIVES APPROVAL TO BEGIN RE : a Phase IIa clinical trial with Vafidemst..
PU
09/06ORYZON GENOMICS : to present at upcoming international conferences
AQ
09/05ORYZON GENOMICS : to present at upcoming international conferences
AQ
09/03ORYZON GENOMICS : to present at upcoming international conferences
PU
08/07ORYZON GENOMICS : to present at upcoming international conferences
AQ
08/06ORYZON GENOMICS : to present at upcoming international conferences
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 3,67 M
EBIT 2018 -10,0 M
Net income 2018 -7,67 M
Finance 2018 2,55 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 40,4x
EV / Sales 2019 47,9x
Capitalization 151 M
Chart ORYZON GENOMICS SA
Duration : Period :
Oryzon Genomics SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORYZON GENOMICS SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 12,2 €
Spread / Average Target 176%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Manuel Buesa Arjol Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Enric Rello Condomines Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Tamara Maes First Deputy Chairman & Chief Scientific Officer
Roger Bullock Chief Medical Officer
Sonia Gutierrez Chief-Clinical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORYZON GENOMICS SA68.64%185
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%34 265
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC29.90%25 370
LONZA GROUP21.04%24 695
INCYTE CORPORATION-28.99%14 296
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.44.86%12 306
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.