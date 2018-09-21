September 21st: World Alzheimer’s Day around the world

MADRID, SPAIN and CAMBRIDGE MA.

• Working together to raise awareness and challenge the stigma

• With a concerted effort, science will prevail

• Oryzon has two ongoing clinical trials in AD with Vafidemstat

Oryzon Genomics, its scientists and staff want today to join the international chorus of voices to raise awareness of this disease that affects millions of people. Dementia affects over 50 million people worldwide, stealing patients slowly but progressively their memories, skills and behavioural awareness. While there are over 100 forms of dementia, the most common is Alzheimer's Disease (AD) accounting for 50-60% of all dementia cases.

