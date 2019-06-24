Log in
Osaka Gas Co., Ltd.: Establishing a Natural Gas Supply Company in Vietnam

06/24/2019 | 01:01am EDT

Osaka Gas Singapore Pte. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. and a Daigas Group*1 company, has agreed to form, together with Sojitz Corporation and Sojitz Vietnam a new joint venture company, Sojitz Osaka Gas Energy Company Ltd. (hereafter referred to as “the new company”), with the aim of supplying natural gas in the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190623005007/en/

At the signing ceremony of Joint Venture Agreement. (Photo: Business Wire)

At the signing ceremony of Joint Venture Agreement. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new company plans to implement natural gas supplies to Phu My 3 Specialized Industrial Park, in the southern Vietnamese province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, as well as compressed natural gas supply business via trucking for industrial customers within Vietnam.

This project marks the fourth country for Daigas Group as they expand their business in Southeast Asia, after Singapore, Thailand, and Indonesia. This also marks the third country, following on Singapore, and Thailand, for their engagement in natural gas supply work overseas.

The demand for energy continues to increase as a result of economic growth in Vietnam. There are multiple industrial zones in the southern region of Vietnam, where this project is slated to occur, in a concentrated area of heavy and chemical industries, with the further expectation that the region will also soon be home to new expansion for several manufacturing companies as well.

The new company, through this project, will not only promote the efficient use of cleaner natural gas as well as actively propose natural gas as an alternative option of fuel to coal, heavy oil, and LPG, but will also contribute to energy savings in Vietnam as well as decreasing the environmental impact there. Taking advantage of the unique knowledge and experience from both the Sojitz Group, with their impressive track record for IPP and Industrial park operations in Vietnam, as well as the Daigas Group, an experienced natural gas supplier, the promotion of this project is projected to record sales worth 15 billion yen by fiscal year 2030. There are also future plans under discussion to grow energy services as well as support for new infrastructure, using various financial strategies.

In Going Forward Beyond Borders; 2030, the long-term corporate vision and medium-term corporate planning for the Daigas Group, one of the state objectives is to accelerate the growth of their overseas energy business. With Southeast Asia positioned as a key region of activity, Daigas will not only appropriately meet current needs, but will promote their business to expand overseas energy opportunities in light of the projected growth in energy demand for Southeast Asia in particular.

*1 On March 8, 2018, Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. launched a new group brand “Daigas Group.”

 

1. An Overview of the New Company

 
Company Name   Sojitz Osaka Gas Energy Company Ltd.
Location Phu My 3 Specialized Industrial Park, Phuoc Hoa Ward, Phu My Township, Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province, Vietnam
Representative Yoshiro Aoyama
Establishment August 2019 (projected)
Investment Structuring Sojitz: 26%; Sojitz Vietnam: 25%; Osaka Gas Singapore Pte. Ltd.: 49%
Business Overview  
  • Industrial Natural Gas Supply
  • Energy Services
  • Engineering and Consulting Specific to Energy Issues
 
 

2. Overviews of The Related Companies

 

Sojitz

Company Name   Sojitz Corporation
Location 2-1-1 Uchisaiwaicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, 100-8691
Representative Masayoshi Fujimoto

Establishment

April, 2003
Employees Full-time: 2,410

Affiliates: 18,634 (as of March, 2019)

Business Overview   General Trading Company
 

Sojitz Vietnam

Company Name   Sojitz Vietnam Company Ltd.
Location No.183 Ly Chinh Thang, District 03, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Representative Tadahiro Kinoshita

Establishment

March, 2009
Employees 76 (as of April, 2019)
Business Overview   General Trading Company
 

OGS

Company Name   Osaka Gas Singapore Pte. Ltd.
Location 182 Cecil Street, #31-02 Frasers Towers, Singapore 069547
Representative Tetsuji Yoneda

Establishment

March, 2013
Employees 35 (as of May, 2019)

Business Overview

  Research, Development, and Investment Specific to Energy Supply and Energy Services
 


© Business Wire 2019
