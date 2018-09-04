Osaka Gas : Commencement of the On-Site Energy Supply Project for Thai Honda Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

NS-OG Energy Solutions (Thailand) Ltd. (hereinafter 'NSET'), a joint venture company between Nippon Steel & Sumikin Engineering Co., Ltd. (Representative Director and President: Shinichi Fujiwara; Head Office: Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo; hereinafter 'NSENGI') and Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. (Representative Director and President: Takehiro Honjo; Head Office: Chuo-ku, Osaka City; hereinafter 'OG') (*1) has completed the construction of an on-site energy supply project (*2) for Thai Honda Manufacturing Co., Ltd., a manufacturer of Honda's motorcycles in Thailand, with energy supply operation having commenced on April 1, 2018. Following the construction of a similar energy supply project for Honda Automobile (Thailand) Co., Ltd., a manufacturer of Honda's automobile, in November of last year, this marks the company's fourth such project in Thailand.
Disclaimer
Osaka Gas Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 02:26:05 UTC