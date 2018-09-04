Log in
Osaka Gas Co Ltd    9532   JP3180400008

OSAKA GAS CO LTD (9532)
News

Osaka Gas : Commencement of the On-Site Energy Supply Project for Thai Honda Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

09/04/2018 | 04:27am CEST

NS-OG Energy Solutions (Thailand) Ltd. (hereinafter 'NSET'), a joint venture company between Nippon Steel & Sumikin Engineering Co., Ltd. (Representative Director and President: Shinichi Fujiwara; Head Office: Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo; hereinafter 'NSENGI') and Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. (Representative Director and President: Takehiro Honjo; Head Office: Chuo-ku, Osaka City; hereinafter 'OG') (*1) has completed the construction of an on-site energy supply project (*2) for Thai Honda Manufacturing Co., Ltd., a manufacturer of Honda's motorcycles in Thailand, with energy supply operation having commenced on April 1, 2018. Following the construction of a similar energy supply project for Honda Automobile (Thailand) Co., Ltd., a manufacturer of Honda's automobile, in November of last year, this marks the company's fourth such project in Thailand.

Disclaimer

Osaka Gas Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 02:26:05 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 335 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 48 374 M
Debt 2019 374 B
Yield 2019 2,42%
P/E ratio 2019 17,86
P/E ratio 2020 16,09
EV / Sales 2019 0,93x
EV / Sales 2020 0,94x
Capitalization 865 B
Chart OSAKA GAS CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Osaka Gas Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OSAKA GAS CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 2 122  JPY
Spread / Average Target 2,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takehiro Honjo President & Representative Director
Hiroshi Ozaki Chairman
Shunzo Morishita Independent Outside Director
Hidetaka Matsuzaka Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Tetsuo Setoguchi Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OSAKA GAS CO LTD-6.44%7 781
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP20.16%26 847
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LTD12.70%16 145
GAIL INDIA LTD-1.18%11 854
TOKYO GAS CO LTD0.88%10 692
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION7.38%10 256
