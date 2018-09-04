Osaka Gas : Commencement of the On-Site Energy Supply Project for Thai Honda Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

NS-OG Energy Solutions (Thailand) Ltd. (hereinafter 'NSET'), a joint venture company between Nippon Steel & Sumikin Engineering Co., Ltd. (Representative Director and President: Shinichi Fujiwara; Head Office: Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo; hereinafter 'NSENGI') and Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. (Representative Director and President: Takehiro Honjo; Head Office: Chuo-ku, Osaka City; hereinafter 'OG') (*1) has completed the construction of an on-site energy supply project (*2) for Thai Honda Manufacturing Co., Ltd., a manufacturer of Honda's motorcycles in Thailand, with energy supply operation having commenced on April 1, 2018. Following the construction of a similar energy supply project for Honda Automobile (Thailand) Co., Ltd., a manufacturer of Honda's automobile, in November of last year, this marks the company's fourth such project in Thailand.