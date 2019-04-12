OSG : Announcement of FY2019 Q1 Financial Results (35.9 KB)

1. Consolidated Results for FY2019 First Quarter (December 1, 2018 - February 28, 2019)
(1)Consolidated financial results
(Amounts less than one million yen are omitted)
Net Sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income attributable to OSG Corporation
FY2019 first-quarter FY2018 first-quarter
Million yen
%
31,613 2.8
30,754 9.8
Million yen
%
5,237 -3.6
5,430 24.8
Million yen
%
5,551 3.1
5,382 21.8
Million yen
%
3,729 14.2
3,265 14.5
(Note) Comprehensive income
FY2019 first-quarter: 2,777million yen (80.4%)
FY2018 first-quarter: 1,540 million yen (-67.3%)
Net income per share
Diluted net income per share
FY2019 first-quarter FY2018 first-quarter
Yen 38.06 33.48
Yen 37.63 32.95
(2)Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
FY2019 first-quarter FY2018
Million yen 180,221 177,834
Million yen 138,838 138,354
% 70.0 70.5
(Reference) Equity
FY2019 first-quarter: 126,083 million yen
2. Dividends
Dividends per share
End of Q2
Year-end
Annual
FY2018
Yen 22.00
Yen 25.00
Yen 47.00
FY2019 forecast
23.00
24.00
47.00
FY2018: 125,332 million yen
3. Forecast of Consolidated Results for FY2019 (December 1, 2018 - November 30, 2019)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income attributable to OSG Corporation
Net income per share
Semi-Annual Annual
Million yen
%
67,500 4.8
137,000 4.3
Million yen
%
11,900 6.0
24,000 6.6
Million yen
%
11,900 7.4
24,000 6.3
Million yen
%
7,600 8.8
15,300 4.0
Yen 77.57 156.17
4. Others
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the current period
(Changes in specified subsidiaries that caused a change in the scope of consolidation) : None
(2) Adoption of accounting method specific to the preparation of consolidated quarterly financial statements: Yes
(3) Changes in accounting principles and accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
(i) Changes in accounting principles due to amendment to accounting standards: Yes
(ii) Changes other than (3)-(i) above:
(iii) Changes in accounting estimates:
(iv) Retrospective restatement:
None None None
(4) Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stock)
(i) Number of shares issued and outstanding at the end of each period (including treasury stock):
FY2019 first-quarter: 98,061,519 shares
FY2018: 98,061,519 shares
(ii) Number of treasury stock at the end of each period:
FY2019 first-quarter: FY2018:
92,203 shares 91,331 shares
(iii) Average number of shares outstanding in each period:
FY2019 first-quarter: 97,969,930 shares
FY2018 first-quarter: 97,526,697 shares
[Note regarding forecast]
The above forecasts for financial results are based on information available at the time this report was released. These forecasts and other forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual operating results may differ from the above forecasts due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors.
OSG Corporation
Assets
Total
FY2018
FY2019 first-quarter
Change
As of Nov. 30, 2018
As of Feb. 28, 2019
Current Assets
Cash and time deposits
24,406
24,572
Notes and accounts receivable
25,128
24,381
Marketable securities
0
0
Merchandise and finished goods
24,237
25,538
Work in process
7,443
7,289
Raw materials and supplies
7,121
7,433
Other
2,781
3,331
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(198)
(201)
Total current assets
90,920
92,345
1,425
Fixed Assets
Tangible Assets
Building and structures
19,871
19,388
Machinery and equipment
32,269
32,604
Land
15,172
15,038
Other
4,913
5,868
Total tangible assets
72,226
72,899
673
Intangible Assets
Goodwill
3,367
4,109
Other
633
1,167
Total intangible assets
4,000
5,277
1,276
Investments and Other Assets
Investment securities
4,610
4,696
Other
6,457
5,382
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(381)
(380)
Total investments and other assets
10,686
9,698
(988)
Total fixed assets
86,914
87,875
961
177,834
180,221
2,386
(Million yen : amounts less than one million yen are omitted)
OSG Corporation
Liabilities and Net Assets
FY2018
FY2019 first-quarter
Change
As of Nov. 30, 2018
As of Feb. 28, 2019
Liabilities
Current Liabilities
Notes and accounts payable
6,067
6,515
Short-term loans payable
2,282
2,378
Current portion of long-term loans payable
1,175
1,156
Income taxes payable
2,732
1,853
Reserve for employees' bonuses
537
1,560
Reserve for directors' bonuses
390
120
Other
11,016
7,297
Total current liabilities
24,202
20,882
(3,320)
Long-term Liabilities
Convertible bonds
1,860
1,860
Long-term borrowings
10,294
15,482
Retirement allowance for directors
27
-
Liabilities for employees' retirement benefits
511
523
Other
2,582
2,634
Total long-term liabilities
15,277
20,500
5,223
Total liabilities
39,480
41,383
1,903
Net Assets
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock
12,124
12,124
Capital surplus
13,662
13,662
Retained earnings
100,260
101,811
Treasury stock
(161)
(163)
Total shareholders' equity
125,886
127,434
1,548
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Unrealized gain on available-for-sale securities
1,608
1,663
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(2,161)
(3,014)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
(553)
(1,350)
(797)
Subscription rights to shares
13
13
-
Noncontrolling interests
13,008
12,740
(267)
Total net assets
138,354
138,838
483
Total liabilities and net assets
177,834
180,221
2,386
(Million yen : amounts less than one million yen are omitted)
Consolidated Summary Statement of Income
OSG Corporation
Net SalesCost of Sales Gross profit
Selling, general and administrative expenses Operating income