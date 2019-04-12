OSG : Announcement of FY2019 Q1 Financial Results (35.9 KB)

Log in
OSG : Announcement of FY2019 Q1 Financial Results

0
04/12/2019 | 03:18am EDT

April 12, 2019

FY2019 First Quarter Consolidated Financial Results

(December 1, 2018 - February 28, 2019)

Company name

: OSG Corporation

Shares Listed

: 1st section of Tokyo and Nagoya Stock Exchanges

Code Number

: 6136

Location of the head office

: Aichi Prefecture

Representative:

: Norio Ishikawa, President

Contact person:

: Hideyuki Ohashi, Executive Officer

TEL: 81-533-82-1113 URLhttps://www.osg.co.jp/en/about_us/ir/

1. Consolidated Results for FY2019 First Quarter (December 1, 2018 - February 28, 2019)

(1)Consolidated financial results

(Amounts less than one million yen are omitted)

Net Sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable to OSG Corporation

FY2019 first-quarter FY2018 first-quarter

Million yen

%

  • 31,613 2.8

  • 30,754 9.8

Million yen

%

  • 5,237 -3.6

  • 5,430 24.8

Million yen

%

  • 5,551 3.1

  • 5,382 21.8

Million yen

%

  • 3,729 14.2

  • 3,265 14.5

(Note) Comprehensive income

FY2019 first-quarter: 2,777million yen (80.4%)

FY2018 first-quarter: 1,540 million yen (-67.3%)

Net income per share

Diluted net income per share

FY2019 first-quarter FY2018 first-quarter

Yen 38.06 33.48

Yen 37.63 32.95

(2)Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

FY2019 first-quarter FY2018

Million yen 180,221 177,834

Million yen 138,838 138,354

% 70.0 70.5

(Reference) Equity

FY2019 first-quarter: 126,083 million yen

2. Dividends

Dividends per share

End of Q2

Year-end

Annual

FY2018

Yen 22.00

Yen 25.00

Yen 47.00

FY2019 forecast

23.00

24.00

47.00

FY2018: 125,332 million yen

3. Forecast of Consolidated Results for FY2019 (December 1, 2018 - November 30, 2019)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable to OSG Corporation

Net income per share

Semi-Annual Annual

Million yen

%

  • 67,500 4.8

  • 137,000 4.3

Million yen

%

  • 11,900 6.0

  • 24,000 6.6

Million yen

%

  • 11,900 7.4

  • 24,000 6.3

Million yen

%

  • 7,600 8.8

  • 15,300 4.0

Yen 77.57 156.17

4. Others

  • (1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the current period

    (Changes in specified subsidiaries that caused a change in the scope of consolidation) : None

  • (2) Adoption of accounting method specific to the preparation of consolidated quarterly financial statements: Yes

  • (3) Changes in accounting principles and accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

    (i) Changes in accounting principles due to amendment to accounting standards: Yes

  • (ii) Changes other than (3)-(i) above:

  • (iii) Changes in accounting estimates:

  • (iv) Retrospective restatement:

None None None

(4) Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stock)

  • (i) Number of shares issued and outstanding at the end of each period (including treasury stock):

    FY2019 first-quarter: 98,061,519 shares

    FY2018: 98,061,519 shares

  • (ii) Number of treasury stock at the end of each period:

    FY2019 first-quarter: FY2018:

    92,203 shares 91,331 shares

  • (iii) Average number of shares outstanding in each period:

FY2019 first-quarter: 97,969,930 shares

FY2018 first-quarter: 97,526,697 shares

[Note regarding forecast]

The above forecasts for financial results are based on information available at the time this report was released. These forecasts and other forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual operating results may differ from the above forecasts due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors.

OSG Corporation

Assets

Total

FY2018

FY2019 first-quarter

Change

As of Nov. 30, 2018

As of Feb. 28, 2019

Current Assets

Cash and time deposits

24,406

24,572

Notes and accounts receivable

25,128

24,381

Marketable securities

0

0

Merchandise and finished goods

24,237

25,538

Work in process

7,443

7,289

Raw materials and supplies

7,121

7,433

Other

2,781

3,331

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(198)

(201)

Total current assets

90,920

92,345

1,425

Fixed Assets

Tangible Assets

Building and structures

19,871

19,388

Machinery and equipment

32,269

32,604

Land

15,172

15,038

Other

4,913

5,868

Total tangible assets

72,226

72,899

673

Intangible Assets

Goodwill

3,367

4,109

Other

633

1,167

Total intangible assets

4,000

5,277

1,276

Investments and Other Assets

Investment securities

4,610

4,696

Other

6,457

5,382

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(381)

(380)

Total investments and other assets

10,686

9,698

(988)

Total fixed assets

86,914

87,875

961

177,834

180,221

2,386

(Million yen : amounts less than one million yen are omitted)

OSG Corporation

Liabilities and Net Assets

FY2018

FY2019 first-quarter

Change

As of Nov. 30, 2018

As of Feb. 28, 2019

Liabilities

Current Liabilities

Notes and accounts payable

6,067

6,515

Short-term loans payable

2,282

2,378

Current portion of long-term loans payable

1,175

1,156

Income taxes payable

2,732

1,853

Reserve for employees' bonuses

537

1,560

Reserve for directors' bonuses

390

120

Other

11,016

7,297

Total current liabilities

24,202

20,882

(3,320)

Long-term Liabilities

Convertible bonds

1,860

1,860

Long-term borrowings

10,294

15,482

Retirement allowance for directors

27

-

Liabilities for employees' retirement benefits

511

523

Other

2,582

2,634

Total long-term liabilities

15,277

20,500

5,223

Total liabilities

39,480

41,383

1,903

Net Assets

Shareholders' Equity

Common stock

12,124

12,124

Capital surplus

13,662

13,662

Retained earnings

100,260

101,811

Treasury stock

(161)

(163)

Total shareholders' equity

125,886

127,434

1,548

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Unrealized gain on available-for-sale securities

1,608

1,663

Foreign currency translation adjustments

(2,161)

(3,014)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

(553)

(1,350)

(797)

Subscription rights to shares

13

13

-

Noncontrolling interests

13,008

12,740

(267)

Total net assets

138,354

138,838

483

Total liabilities and net assets

177,834

180,221

2,386

(Million yen : amounts less than one million yen are omitted)

Consolidated Summary Statement of Income

OSG Corporation

Net Sales Cost of Sales Gross profit

Selling, general and administrative expenses Operating income

Other Income

Interest income Dividend income Subsidy income

Reversal of provision for loss on litigation Other

Total other income Other Expenses

Interest expense Sales discounts Foreign exchange loss Other

Total other expenses Ordinary income

Income before income taxes Income taxes

Current Deferred

Total income taxes Net income

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests Net income attributable to OSG Corporation

(Million yen : amounts less than one million yen are omitted)

FY2018 first-quarter

(2017/12/1 - 2018/2/28)

30,754

17,371

13,382

7,951

5,430

FY2019 first-quarter

(2018/12/1 - 2019/2/28)

31,613 859

18,017 645

13,596 8,358 5,237

38 68

22 18

118

- 381

171 270

351 738

27 45

192 193

134 131

44 53

399 5,382 5,382

2,120

(224)

1,895

3,487

221

3,265

-424 5,551 5,551 1,661

(57)

Change

213 406 (192)

387

25 168 168

1,603 (291)

3,947 460

218 (2)

3,729

463

Disclaimer

OSG Corporation published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 07:17:05 UTC
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About