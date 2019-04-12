OSG : Announcement of FY2019 Q1 Financial Results (35.9 KB)

April 12, 2019

FY2019 First Quarter Consolidated Financial Results

(December 1, 2018 - February 28, 2019)

Company name : OSG Corporation Shares Listed : 1st section of Tokyo and Nagoya Stock Exchanges Code Number : 6136 Location of the head office : Aichi Prefecture Representative: : Norio Ishikawa, President Contact person: : Hideyuki Ohashi, Executive Officer TEL: 81-533-82-1113

1. Consolidated Results for FY2019 First Quarter (December 1, 2018 - February 28, 2019)

(1)Consolidated financial results

(Amounts less than one million yen are omitted)

Net Sales Operating income Ordinary income Net income attributable to OSG Corporation FY2019 first-quarter FY2018 first-quarter Million yen % 31,613 2.8

30,754 9.8 Million yen % 5,237 -3.6

5,430 24.8 Million yen % 5,551 3.1

5,382 21.8 Million yen % 3,729 14.2

3,265 14.5 (Note) Comprehensive income

FY2019 first-quarter: 2,777million yen (80.4%)

FY2018 first-quarter: 1,540 million yen (-67.3%)

Net income per share Diluted net income per share FY2019 first-quarter FY2018 first-quarter Yen 38.06 33.48 Yen 37.63 32.95 (2)Consolidated financial position

Total assets Net assets Equity ratio FY2019 first-quarter FY2018 Million yen 180,221 177,834 Million yen 138,838 138,354 % 70.0 70.5 (Reference) Equity

FY2019 first-quarter: 126,083 million yen

2. Dividends

Dividends per share End of Q2 Year-end Annual FY2018 Yen 22.00 Yen 25.00 Yen 47.00 FY2019 forecast 23.00 24.00 47.00

FY2018: 125,332 million yen

3. Forecast of Consolidated Results for FY2019 (December 1, 2018 - November 30, 2019)

Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Net income attributable to OSG Corporation Net income per share Semi-Annual Annual Million yen % 67,500 4.8

137,000 4.3 Million yen % 11,900 6.0

24,000 6.6 Million yen % 11,900 7.4

24,000 6.3 Million yen % 7,600 8.8

15,300 4.0 Yen 77.57 156.17

4. Others

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the current period (Changes in specified subsidiaries that caused a change in the scope of consolidation) : None

(2) Adoption of accounting method specific to the preparation of consolidated quarterly financial statements: Yes

(3) Changes in accounting principles and accounting estimates and retrospective restatement (i) Changes in accounting principles due to amendment to accounting standards: Yes

(ii) Changes other than (3)-(i) above:

(iii) Changes in accounting estimates:

(iv) Retrospective restatement:

None None None

(4) Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stock)

(i) Number of shares issued and outstanding at the end of each period (including treasury stock): FY2019 first-quarter: 98,061,519 shares FY2018: 98,061,519 shares

(ii) Number of treasury stock at the end of each period: FY2019 first-quarter: FY2018: 92,203 shares 91,331 shares

(iii) Average number of shares outstanding in each period:

FY2019 first-quarter: 97,969,930 shares

FY2018 first-quarter: 97,526,697 shares

[Note regarding forecast]

The above forecasts for financial results are based on information available at the time this report was released. These forecasts and other forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual operating results may differ from the above forecasts due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors.

OSG Corporation

Assets

Total FY2018 FY2019 first-quarter Change As of Nov. 30, 2018 As of Feb. 28, 2019 Current Assets Cash and time deposits 24,406 24,572 Notes and accounts receivable 25,128 24,381 Marketable securities 0 0 Merchandise and finished goods 24,237 25,538 Work in process 7,443 7,289 Raw materials and supplies 7,121 7,433 Other 2,781 3,331 Allowance for doubtful accounts (198) (201) Total current assets 90,920 92,345 1,425 Fixed Assets Tangible Assets Building and structures 19,871 19,388 Machinery and equipment 32,269 32,604 Land 15,172 15,038 Other 4,913 5,868 Total tangible assets 72,226 72,899 673 Intangible Assets Goodwill 3,367 4,109 Other 633 1,167 Total intangible assets 4,000 5,277 1,276 Investments and Other Assets Investment securities 4,610 4,696 Other 6,457 5,382 Allowance for doubtful accounts (381) (380) Total investments and other assets 10,686 9,698 (988) Total fixed assets 86,914 87,875 961 177,834 180,221 2,386

(Million yen : amounts less than one million yen are omitted)

OSG Corporation

Liabilities and Net Assets

FY2018 FY2019 first-quarter Change As of Nov. 30, 2018 As of Feb. 28, 2019 Liabilities Current Liabilities Notes and accounts payable 6,067 6,515 Short-term loans payable 2,282 2,378 Current portion of long-term loans payable 1,175 1,156 Income taxes payable 2,732 1,853 Reserve for employees' bonuses 537 1,560 Reserve for directors' bonuses 390 120 Other 11,016 7,297 Total current liabilities 24,202 20,882 (3,320) Long-term Liabilities Convertible bonds 1,860 1,860 Long-term borrowings 10,294 15,482 Retirement allowance for directors 27 - Liabilities for employees' retirement benefits 511 523 Other 2,582 2,634 Total long-term liabilities 15,277 20,500 5,223 Total liabilities 39,480 41,383 1,903 Net Assets Shareholders' Equity Common stock 12,124 12,124 Capital surplus 13,662 13,662 Retained earnings 100,260 101,811 Treasury stock (161) (163) Total shareholders' equity 125,886 127,434 1,548 Accumulated other comprehensive income Unrealized gain on available-for-sale securities 1,608 1,663 Foreign currency translation adjustments (2,161) (3,014) Total accumulated other comprehensive income (553) (1,350) (797) Subscription rights to shares 13 13 - Noncontrolling interests 13,008 12,740 (267) Total net assets 138,354 138,838 483 Total liabilities and net assets 177,834 180,221 2,386

(Million yen : amounts less than one million yen are omitted)

Consolidated Summary Statement of Income

OSG Corporation

Net Sales Cost of Sales Gross profit

Selling, general and administrative expenses Operating income

Other Income

Interest income Dividend income Subsidy income

Reversal of provision for loss on litigation Other

Total other income Other Expenses

Interest expense Sales discounts Foreign exchange loss Other

Total other expenses Ordinary income

Income before income taxes Income taxes

Current Deferred

Total income taxes Net income

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests Net income attributable to OSG Corporation

(Million yen : amounts less than one million yen are omitted)

FY2018 first-quarter

(2017/12/1 - 2018/2/28)

30,754

17,371

13,382

7,951

5,430

FY2019 first-quarter

(2018/12/1 - 2019/2/28)

31,613 859

18,017 645

13,596 8,358 5,237

38 68

22 18

118

- 381

171 270

351 738

27 45

192 193

134 131

44 53

399 5,382 5,382

2,120

(224)

1,895

3,487

221

3,265

-424 5,551 5,551 1,661

(57)

Change

213 406 (192)

387

25 168 168

1,603 (291)

3,947 460

218 (2)

3,729

463