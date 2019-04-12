OSG : Release of FY2019 Q1 Financial Results Report (3.4 MB)



Company Name OSG Corporation Headquarters 3-22 Honnogahara Toyokawa-city, Aichi, Japan Foundation March 26, 1938 Capital 12,124 million yen Employees 7,094 (consolidated) 1,796 (non-consolidated) Stock listed 1st Section of Tokyo and Nagoya Stock Exchange (stock code 6136)

Tools to make holes

・ Consumable cutting tools used in machine tools ・ Taps account for a 30%

market share as world leader

Strength

・ High-value cutting tools

・ Excellent after-sales service

・ A global sales & service network across 33 countries

Financial Summary

Net Sales Operating Profit OPM

Ordinary Profit

Net Profit Attributable to OSG

EPS(yen)

FY18-Q1

30,754

5,430

17.7%

5,382

3,265

33.48

Change

31,613 +2.8%

5,237 -3.6%

FY19-1H Forecast

(Millions of yen)

Progress

Rate

67,500 47%

11,900 44%

- +3.1% +14.2% +13.7%

17.6%

-11,900 47%

7,600 49%

77.57

-