OSG : Release of FY2019 Q1 Financial Results Report (3.4 MB)

P2-3 Company Overview
P4-5 Financial Summary
P6-7 Review of FY19-1Q
P8-9 Sales to Customer
P10-11 Operating Income
P17 Capital investment
P18 NEO Shinshiro Factory
P19 Forecast for FY19
P20 Exchange Rate
P21 Dividends Per Share
P22 Expansion of Overseas Business
P16
B/S Overview・EBITDA
Basic StrategiesSelected Financial Data
Company Name
|
OSG Corporation
|
Headquarters
|
3-22 Honnogahara Toyokawa-city, Aichi, Japan
|
Foundation
|
March 26, 1938
|
Capital
|
12,124 million yen
|
Employees
|
7,094 (consolidated) 1,796 (non-consolidated)
|
Stock listed
|
1st Section of Tokyo and Nagoya Stock Exchange (stock code 6136)
Note regarding forecast
This material includes forward-looking statements based on information available at the time of release.
The forecasts and other forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual financial results may differ from the above forecasts due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors.
Tools to make holes
・ Consumable cutting tools used in machine tools ・ Taps account for a 30%
market share as world leader
Strength
・ High-value cutting tools
・ Excellent after-sales service
・ A global sales & service network across 33 countries
Financial Summary
Net Sales Operating Profit OPM
Ordinary Profit
Net Profit Attributable to OSG
EPS(yen)
FY18-Q1
30,754
5,430
17.7%
5,382
3,265
33.48
Change
FY19-1H Forecast
(Millions of yen)
Progress
Rate
67,500 47%
11,900 44%
- +3.1% +14.2% +13.7%
17.6%
-11,900 47%
7,600 49%
77.57
Disclaimer
