Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  OSG Corp    6136   JP3170800001

OSG CORP

(6136)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

OSG : Release of FY2019 Q1 Financial Results Report (3.4 MB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 03:18am EDT

  • P2-3 Company Overview

  • P4-5 Financial Summary

  • P6-7 Review of FY19-1Q

  • P8-9 Sales to Customer

  • P10-11 Operating Income

  • P12 Overseas Sales Ratio

  • P13 Operation Profit Variation

  • P17 Capital investment

  • P18 NEO Shinshiro Factory

  • P19 Forecast for FY19

  • P20 Exchange Rate

  • P21 Dividends Per Share

  • P22 Expansion of Overseas Business

  • P14-15 Net Sales by Product Segment

P16

B/S OverviewEBITDA

  • P23-25

  • P26

Basic StrategiesSelected Financial Data

Company Name

OSG Corporation

Headquarters

3-22 Honnogahara Toyokawa-city, Aichi, Japan

Foundation

March 26, 1938

Capital

12,124 million yen

Employees

7,094 (consolidated) 1,796 (non-consolidated)

Stock listed

1st Section of Tokyo and Nagoya Stock Exchange (stock code 6136)

Note regarding forecast

This material includes forward-looking statements based on information available at the time of release.

The forecasts and other forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual financial results may differ from the above forecasts due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors.

Tools to make holes

Consumable cutting tools used in machine tools Taps account for a 30%

market share as world leader

Strength

  • High-value cutting tools

  • Excellent after-sales service

  • A global sales & service network across 33 countries

Financial Summary

Net Sales Operating Profit OPM

Ordinary Profit

Net Profit Attributable to OSG

EPS(yen)

FY18-Q1

30,754

5,430

17.7%

5,382

3,265

33.48

Change

  • 31,613 +2.8%

  • 5,237 -3.6%

FY19-1H Forecast

(Millions of yen)

Progress

Rate

67,500 47%

11,900 44%

- +3.1% +14.2% +13.7%

17.6%

-11,900 47%

7,600 49%

77.57

-

Disclaimer

OSG Corporation published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 07:17:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OSG CORP
03:18aOSG : Release of FY2019 Q1 Financial Results Report (3.4 MB)
PU
03:18aOSG : Announcement of FY2019 Q1 Financial Results (35.9 KB)
PU
01/08OSG CORP : annual earnings release
2018OSG CORP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018OSG CORP : quaterly earnings release
2018OSG CORP : half-yearly earnings release
2018OSG CORP : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018OSG CORP : quaterly earnings release
2018OSG : Notice of update for FY2017 Financial Results report (29.3 KB)
PU
2018OSG CORPORATION : annual earnings release
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 137 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 16 150 M
Finance 2019 9 900 M
Yield 2019 2,24%
P/E ratio 2019 13,99
P/E ratio 2020 12,64
EV / Sales 2019 1,53x
EV / Sales 2020 1,40x
Capitalization 219 B
Chart OSG CORP
Duration : Period :
OSG Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OSG CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 2 538  JPY
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Norio Ishikawa President, CEO & Representative Director
Jiro Osawa Managing Executive Officer, Head-R&D
Gohei Osawa Director
Takeo Nakagawa Independent Outside Director
Hiroyuki Ohmori Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OSG CORP7.44%1 962
KENNAMETAL INC.19.26%3 264
HIWIN TECHNOLOGIES CORP--.--%2 840
OKUMA CORP24.65%1 914
DMG MORI CO LTD30.74%1 755
CONZZETA AG12.09%1 564
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About