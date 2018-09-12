Oshkosh Corporation : Board of Directors Appoints Sandra Rowland to Board

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK), a leading designer and manufacturer of
specialty vehicles, vehicle bodies and access equipment, announced today
that its Board of Directors has appointed Sandra E. “Sandy” Rowland to
join the Company’s board effective September 11, 2018. Ms. Rowland is a
respected financial executive and has a track record of strong team
leadership and delivering results.
Ms. Rowland is the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
of Harman International Industries, Incorporated, a wholly-owned
subsidiary of Samsung Electronics, Co., Ltd. Harman International is a
$7 billion company and is a global leader in connected car technology,
lifestyle audio innovations and more. In this position Ms. Rowland led
and integrated several acquisitions and was instrumental during Samsung
Electronics’ acquisition of Harman International.
“We are thrilled to have such a strategic financial executive join our
Board of Directors,” said Wilson R. Jones, Oshkosh Corporation President
and Chief Executive Officer. “Ms. Rowland’s strong leadership and
background will help guide the Company as we continue to position
ourselves for future success.”
Before joining Harman International, Ms. Rowland held various positions
of increasing responsibility in accounting and finance at the Eastman
Kodak Company where she worked from 2000-2012. She started her career at
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. Ms. Rowland has a bachelor’s degree from
Lafayette College and a master’s of business administration from the
University of Rochester.
With the appointment of Ms. Rowland, Oshkosh Corporation’s Board of
Directors will have 13 members.
About Oshkosh Corporation
Founded in 1917, Oshkosh Corporation is more than 100 years strong and
continues to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh brings
together a unique set of integrated capabilities and diverse end markets
that, when combined with the Company’s MOVE strategy and positive
long-term outlook, illustrate why Oshkosh is a different integrated
global industrial. The Company is a leader in designing, manufacturing
and servicing a broad range of access equipment, commercial, fire &
emergency, military and specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies under the
brands of Oshkosh®, JLG®, Pierce®, McNeilus®, Jerr-Dan®, Frontline™,
CON-E-CO®, London® and IMT®.
Today, Oshkosh Corporation is a Fortune 500 Company with manufacturing
operations on four continents. Its products are recognized around the
world for quality, durability and innovation and can be found in more
than 150 countries. As a different integrated global industrial, Oshkosh
is committed to making a difference for team members, customers,
shareholders, communities and the environment. For more information,
please visit: www.oshkoshcorporation.com.
