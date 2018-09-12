Log in
OSHKOSH CORP (OSK)
09/12/2018 OSHKOSH CORPORATION : Board of Directors Appoints Sandra Rowland to Board
BU
08/15OSHKOSH CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/07OSHKOSH CORPORA : Reports Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Results
AQ
Oshkosh Corporation : Board of Directors Appoints Sandra Rowland to Board

09/12/2018 | 10:46pm CEST

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK), a leading designer and manufacturer of specialty vehicles, vehicle bodies and access equipment, announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Sandra E. “Sandy” Rowland to join the Company’s board effective September 11, 2018. Ms. Rowland is a respected financial executive and has a track record of strong team leadership and delivering results.

Ms. Rowland is the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Harman International Industries, Incorporated, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics, Co., Ltd. Harman International is a $7 billion company and is a global leader in connected car technology, lifestyle audio innovations and more. In this position Ms. Rowland led and integrated several acquisitions and was instrumental during Samsung Electronics’ acquisition of Harman International.

“We are thrilled to have such a strategic financial executive join our Board of Directors,” said Wilson R. Jones, Oshkosh Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer. “Ms. Rowland’s strong leadership and background will help guide the Company as we continue to position ourselves for future success.”

Before joining Harman International, Ms. Rowland held various positions of increasing responsibility in accounting and finance at the Eastman Kodak Company where she worked from 2000-2012. She started her career at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. Ms. Rowland has a bachelor’s degree from Lafayette College and a master’s of business administration from the University of Rochester.

With the appointment of Ms. Rowland, Oshkosh Corporation’s Board of Directors will have 13 members.

About Oshkosh Corporation

Founded in 1917, Oshkosh Corporation is more than 100 years strong and continues to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh brings together a unique set of integrated capabilities and diverse end markets that, when combined with the Company’s MOVE strategy and positive long-term outlook, illustrate why Oshkosh is a different integrated global industrial. The Company is a leader in designing, manufacturing and servicing a broad range of access equipment, commercial, fire & emergency, military and specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies under the brands of Oshkosh®, JLG®, Pierce®, McNeilus®, Jerr-Dan®, Frontline™, CON-E-CO®, London® and IMT®.

Today, Oshkosh Corporation is a Fortune 500 Company with manufacturing operations on four continents. Its products are recognized around the world for quality, durability and innovation and can be found in more than 150 countries. As a different integrated global industrial, Oshkosh is committed to making a difference for team members, customers, shareholders, communities and the environment. For more information, please visit: www.oshkoshcorporation.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 7 635 M
EBIT 2018 635 M
Net income 2018 428 M
Debt 2018 399 M
Yield 2018 1,34%
P/E ratio 2018 12,35
P/E ratio 2019 10,88
EV / Sales 2018 0,73x
EV / Sales 2019 0,64x
Capitalization 5 146 M
Chart OSHKOSH CORP
Duration : Period :
Oshkosh Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OSHKOSH CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 86,9 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilson R. Jones President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig P. Omtvedt Independent Chairman
Marek W. May Senior Vice President-Operations
David M. Sagehorn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert S. Messina Chief Technology Officer & SVP-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OSHKOSH CORP-22.54%5 146
KOMATSU LTD-26.60%26 556
PACCAR-1.53%24 209
KUBOTA CORP-23.89%19 160
CNH INDUSTRIAL-9.62%15 966
KION GROUP-25.26%7 359
