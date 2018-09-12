Oshkosh Corporation : Board of Directors Appoints Sandra Rowland to Board

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK), a leading designer and manufacturer of specialty vehicles, vehicle bodies and access equipment, announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Sandra E. “Sandy” Rowland to join the Company’s board effective September 11, 2018. Ms. Rowland is a respected financial executive and has a track record of strong team leadership and delivering results.

Ms. Rowland is the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Harman International Industries, Incorporated, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics, Co., Ltd. Harman International is a $7 billion company and is a global leader in connected car technology, lifestyle audio innovations and more. In this position Ms. Rowland led and integrated several acquisitions and was instrumental during Samsung Electronics’ acquisition of Harman International.

“We are thrilled to have such a strategic financial executive join our Board of Directors,” said Wilson R. Jones, Oshkosh Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer. “Ms. Rowland’s strong leadership and background will help guide the Company as we continue to position ourselves for future success.”

Before joining Harman International, Ms. Rowland held various positions of increasing responsibility in accounting and finance at the Eastman Kodak Company where she worked from 2000-2012. She started her career at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. Ms. Rowland has a bachelor’s degree from Lafayette College and a master’s of business administration from the University of Rochester.

With the appointment of Ms. Rowland, Oshkosh Corporation’s Board of Directors will have 13 members.

About Oshkosh Corporation

Founded in 1917, Oshkosh Corporation is more than 100 years strong and continues to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh brings together a unique set of integrated capabilities and diverse end markets that, when combined with the Company’s MOVE strategy and positive long-term outlook, illustrate why Oshkosh is a different integrated global industrial. The Company is a leader in designing, manufacturing and servicing a broad range of access equipment, commercial, fire & emergency, military and specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies under the brands of Oshkosh®, JLG®, Pierce®, McNeilus®, Jerr-Dan®, Frontline™, CON-E-CO®, London® and IMT®.

Today, Oshkosh Corporation is a Fortune 500 Company with manufacturing operations on four continents. Its products are recognized around the world for quality, durability and innovation and can be found in more than 150 countries. As a different integrated global industrial, Oshkosh is committed to making a difference for team members, customers, shareholders, communities and the environment. For more information, please visit: www.oshkoshcorporation.com.

