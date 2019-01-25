Oshkosh Corporation : Named One of FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies for Second Consecutive Year

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) today announced that it has been
recognized as one of FORTUNE’s World’s Most Admired Companies. Oshkosh
Corporation is one of only 330 companies to achieve this honor, as
ranked by industry peers, highlighting some of the most respected and
successful companies from around the world.
Oshkosh Corporation ranked fifth in the “Construction and Farm
Machinery” category. This is the second time that Oshkosh Corporation
has received this prestigious award and Oshkosh is one of only five
Wisconsin-based companies named.
“We’re humbled to achieve this recognition for the second consecutive
year,” said Wilson R. Jones, Oshkosh Corporation President & Chief
Executive Officer. “It’s an exciting time for Oshkosh Corporation as we
continue to grow our People First culture and deliver value for our
customers and shareholders.”
FORTUNE collaborated with partner Korn Ferry on this survey of
corporate reputation and began with about 1,500 candidates including the
1,000 largest U.S. companies ranked by revenue, and non-U.S. companies
from FORTUNE’s Global 500 database that have revenues of $10 billion or
more. They then minimized the list to the highest-revenue companies in
each industry, a total of 680 in 30 countries. The top-rated companies
were picked from the pool of 680; the executives who voted work at the
companies in that group.
To determine the best-regarded companies in 52 industries, Korn Ferry
asked executives, directors, and analysts to rate enterprises in their
own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of
management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract
talent. A company’s score must rank in the top half of its industry
survey to be listed.
To select our 50 All-Stars, Korn Ferry asked 3,750 executives,
directors, and securities analysts who had responded to the industry
surveys to select the 10 companies they admired most. They chose from a
list made up of the companies that ranked in the top 25% in last year’s
surveys, plus those that finished in the top 20% of their industry.
Anyone could vote for any company in any industry.
In addition to being named one of FORTUNE’s World’s Most Admired
Companies for the second consecutive year, Oshkosh Corporation has
earned the titles of one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by
Ethisphere Institute for three consecutive years, one of the "Top 100
Most Sustainable Companies" by Barron's and a Military Friendly Employer
by Victory Media for the last two years. Thanks to feedback from team
members, Oshkosh Corporation was also named one of the 2018 and 2019
Best Places to Work by Glassdoor.
The full list of FORTUNE’s World’s Most Admired Companies can be viewed
at http://fortune.com/worlds-most-admired-companies/ or
in the February 2019 issue of FORTUNE.
About Oshkosh Corporation
Founded in 1917, Oshkosh Corporation is more than 100 years strong and
continues to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh brings
together a unique set of integrated capabilities and diverse end markets
that, when combined with the Company’s MOVE strategy and positive
long-term outlook, illustrate why Oshkosh is a different integrated
global industrial. The Company is a leader in designing, manufacturing
and servicing a broad range of access equipment, commercial, fire &
emergency, military and specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies under the
brands of Oshkosh®, JLG®, Pierce®,
McNeilus®, Jerr-Dan®, Frontline™,
CON-E-CO®, London® and IMT®.
Today, Oshkosh Corporation is a Fortune 500 Company with manufacturing
operations on four continents. Its products are recognized around the
world for quality, durability and innovation and can be found in more
than 150 countries. As a different integrated global industrial, Oshkosh
is committed to making a difference for team members, customers,
shareholders, communities and the environment. For more information,
please visit www.oshkoshcorporation.com.
