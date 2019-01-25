Oshkosh Corporation : Named One of FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies for Second Consecutive Year

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) today announced that it has been recognized as one of FORTUNE’s World’s Most Admired Companies. Oshkosh Corporation is one of only 330 companies to achieve this honor, as ranked by industry peers, highlighting some of the most respected and successful companies from around the world.

Oshkosh Corporation ranked fifth in the “Construction and Farm Machinery” category. This is the second time that Oshkosh Corporation has received this prestigious award and Oshkosh is one of only five Wisconsin-based companies named.

“We’re humbled to achieve this recognition for the second consecutive year,” said Wilson R. Jones, Oshkosh Corporation President & Chief Executive Officer. “It’s an exciting time for Oshkosh Corporation as we continue to grow our People First culture and deliver value for our customers and shareholders.”

FORTUNE collaborated with partner Korn Ferry on this survey of corporate reputation and began with about 1,500 candidates including the 1,000 largest U.S. companies ranked by revenue, and non-U.S. companies from FORTUNE’s Global 500 database that have revenues of $10 billion or more. They then minimized the list to the highest-revenue companies in each industry, a total of 680 in 30 countries. The top-rated companies were picked from the pool of 680; the executives who voted work at the companies in that group.

To determine the best-regarded companies in 52 industries, Korn Ferry asked executives, directors, and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. A company’s score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed.

To select our 50 All-Stars, Korn Ferry asked 3,750 executives, directors, and securities analysts who had responded to the industry surveys to select the 10 companies they admired most. They chose from a list made up of the companies that ranked in the top 25% in last year’s surveys, plus those that finished in the top 20% of their industry. Anyone could vote for any company in any industry.

In addition to being named one of FORTUNE’s World’s Most Admired Companies for the second consecutive year, Oshkosh Corporation has earned the titles of one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere Institute for three consecutive years, one of the "Top 100 Most Sustainable Companies" by Barron's and a Military Friendly Employer by Victory Media for the last two years. Thanks to feedback from team members, Oshkosh Corporation was also named one of the 2018 and 2019 Best Places to Work by Glassdoor.

The full list of FORTUNE’s World’s Most Admired Companies can be viewed at http://fortune.com/worlds-most-admired-companies/ or in the February 2019 issue of FORTUNE.

