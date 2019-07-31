Oshkosh Corporation : Unveils Refreshed Branding and New Website

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK), a leading innovator of mission-critical vehicles and equipment, today launched a refreshed brand identity and new website. The move is a major milestone for the company, which has more than a century of experience building some of the industry’s toughest specialty vehicles, vehicle bodies and access equipment.

“We have evolved as an organization over time and wanted our brand to reflect who we are today.” said Wilson R. Jones, Oshkosh Corporation president and chief executive officer. “We are a company focused on making a difference with passionate innovators developing technology for those who count on our products every day. Oshkosh is a unique global company comprised of leading brands with a People First culture.”

The new brand is unveiled on the overhauled OshkoshCorp.com website. The site is centered on the company’s impact, its culture, innovation, strong manufacturing heritage, history of perseverance and its vision for the future.

“A strong brand is critical to the success of the company and is truly a beacon for the entire business,” Jones added. “We couldn’t be more excited for this evolution of our brand and important milestone in our history.”

To explore the website and see the new branding, please visit www.oshkoshcorp.com.

About Oshkosh Corporation

At Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs more than 15,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common cause: to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Pierce®, Oshkosh® Defense, McNeilus®, IMT®, Frontline™, Jerr-Dan®, Oshkosh® Airport Products, CON-E-CO® and London™. For more information, visit oshkoshcorp.com.

