OSHKOSH CORP

(OSK)
Oshkosh Corporation : Unveils Refreshed Branding and New Website

0
07/31/2019 | 05:59pm EDT

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK), a leading innovator of mission-critical vehicles and equipment, today launched a refreshed brand identity and new website. The move is a major milestone for the company, which has more than a century of experience building some of the industry’s toughest specialty vehicles, vehicle bodies and access equipment.

“We have evolved as an organization over time and wanted our brand to reflect who we are today.” said Wilson R. Jones, Oshkosh Corporation president and chief executive officer. “We are a company focused on making a difference with passionate innovators developing technology for those who count on our products every day. Oshkosh is a unique global company comprised of leading brands with a People First culture.”

The new brand is unveiled on the overhauled OshkoshCorp.com website. The site is centered on the company’s impact, its culture, innovation, strong manufacturing heritage, history of perseverance and its vision for the future.

“A strong brand is critical to the success of the company and is truly a beacon for the entire business,” Jones added. “We couldn’t be more excited for this evolution of our brand and important milestone in our history.”

To explore the website and see the new branding, please visit www.oshkoshcorp.com.

About Oshkosh Corporation

At Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs more than 15,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common cause: to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Pierce®, Oshkosh® Defense, McNeilus®, IMT®, Frontline™, Jerr-Dan®, Oshkosh® Airport Products, CON-E-CO® and London™. For more information, visit oshkoshcorp.com.

®, ™ All brand names referred to in this news release are trademarks of Oshkosh Corporation or its subsidiary companies.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 8 222 M
EBIT 2019 737 M
Net income 2019 535 M
Debt 2019 306 M
Yield 2019 1,28%
P/E ratio 2019 11,0x
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,75x
EV / Sales2020 0,73x
Capitalization 5 855 M
Chart OSHKOSH CORP
Duration : Period :
Oshkosh Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OSHKOSH CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 85,00  $
Last Close Price 83,57  $
Spread / Highest target 13,7%
Spread / Average Target 1,71%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilson R. Jones President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig P. Omtvedt Chairman
David M. Sagehorn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert S. Messina Chief Technology Officer & SVP-Engineering
Leslie F. Kenne Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OSHKOSH CORP40.14%5 855
PACCAR25.15%24 577
KOMATSU LTD7.54%21 247
KUBOTA CORP11.27%19 201
KNORR-BREMSE17.18%16 553
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV16.21%13 884
