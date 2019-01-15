Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Oshkosh Corp    OSK

OSHKOSH CORP (OSK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/15 04:00:00 pm
67.615 USD   +0.04%
2018OSHKOSH CORP : annual earnings release
2018OSHKOSH CORP : quaterly earnings release
2018OSHKOSH CORP : Good timing based on weekly price data
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Oshkosh Corporation : to Announce First Quarter Earnings January 30, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 05:40pm EST

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK), a leading manufacturer of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies, will issue its first quarter fiscal 2019 financial results on Wednesday, January 30, 2019. The results will be discussed during a live webcast that day beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. To access the webcast, investors should go to www.oshkoshcorporation.com at least 15 minutes prior to the event. Slides for the webcast will be available on the website the morning of January 30.

About Oshkosh Corporation

Founded in 1917, Oshkosh Corporation is more than 100 years strong and continues to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh brings together a unique set of integrated capabilities and diverse end markets that, when combined with the Company’s MOVE strategy and positive long-term outlook, illustrate why Oshkosh is a different integrated global industrial. The Company is a leader in designing, manufacturing and servicing a broad range of access equipment, commercial, fire & emergency, military and specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies under the brands of Oshkosh®, JLG®, Pierce®, McNeilus®, Jerr-Dan®, Frontline™, CON-E-CO®, London® and IMT®.

Today, Oshkosh Corporation is a Fortune 500 Company with manufacturing operations on four continents. Its products are recognized around the world for quality, durability and innovation and can be found in more than 150 countries. As a different integrated global industrial, Oshkosh is committed to making a difference for team members, customers, shareholders, communities and the environment. For more information, please visit www.oshkoshcorporation.com.

®, ™ All brand names referred to in this news release are trademarks of Oshkosh Corporation or its subsidiary companies.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OSHKOSH CORP
05:40pOSHKOSH CORPORATION : to Announce First Quarter Earnings January 30, 2019
BU
2018OSHKOSH CORPORATION : Named Military Friendly Employer For Second Consecutive Ye..
AQ
2018OSHKOSH CORPORATION : Named Military Friendly® Employer for Second Consecutive Y..
BU
2018OSHKOSH CORPORATION : Honored as One of the Best Places to Work by Glassdoor for..
AQ
2018OSHKOSH : U.S. ARMY PLACES $1.69 BILLION ORDER FOR 6,107 JOINT LIGHT TACTICAL VE..
AQ
2018OSHKOSH CORPORATION : Honored as One of the Best Places to Work by Glassdoor for..
BU
2018OSHKOSH : U.S. Army Places $1.69 Billion Order for 6,107 Joint Light Tactical Ve..
BU
2018OSHKOSH WINS $1.7 BILLION U.S. DEFEN : Pentagon
RE
2018OSHKOSH CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2018OSHKOSH : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 8 004 M
EBIT 2019 681 M
Net income 2019 504 M
Debt 2019 343 M
Yield 2019 1,62%
P/E ratio 2019 9,58
P/E ratio 2020 9,00
EV / Sales 2019 0,65x
EV / Sales 2020 0,56x
Capitalization 4 859 M
Chart OSHKOSH CORP
Duration : Period :
Oshkosh Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OSHKOSH CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 80,7 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilson R. Jones President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig P. Omtvedt Chairman
David M. Sagehorn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert S. Messina Chief Technology Officer & SVP-Engineering
Leslie F. Kenne Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OSHKOSH CORP11.56%4 859
KOMATSU LTD14.09%23 214
PACCAR4.03%20 956
KUBOTA CORP6.74%18 417
CNH INDUSTRIAL6.78%13 111
ALSTOM-2.47%8 813
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.