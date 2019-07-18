Log in
OSHKOSH CORP

(OSK)
Oshkosh Corporation : to Announce Third Quarter Earnings August 1, 2019

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK), a leading manufacturer of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies, will issue its third quarter fiscal 2019 financial results on Thursday, August 1, 2019. The results will be discussed during a live webcast that day beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. To access the webcast, investors should go to www.oshkoshcorp.com at least 15 minutes prior to the event. Slides for the webcast will be available on the website the morning of August 1.

About Oshkosh Corporation

Founded in 1917, Oshkosh Corporation is 100 years strong and continues to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh brings together a unique set of integrated capabilities and diverse end markets that, when combined with the Company’s MOVE strategy and positive long-term outlook, illustrate why Oshkosh is a different integrated global industrial. The Company is a leader in designing, manufacturing and servicing a broad range of access equipment, commercial, fire & emergency, military and specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies under the brands of Oshkosh®, JLG®, Pierce®, McNeilus®, Jerr-Dan®, Frontline™, CON-E-CO®, London® and IMT®.

Today, Oshkosh Corporation is a Fortune 500 Company with manufacturing operations on four continents. Its products are recognized around the world for quality, durability and innovation and can be found in more than 150 countries. As a different integrated global industrial, Oshkosh is committed to making a difference for team members, customers, shareholders, communities and the environment. For more information, please visit www.oshkoshcorp.com.

®, ™ All brand names referred to in this news release are trademarks of Oshkosh Corporation or its subsidiary companies.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 8 236 M
EBIT 2019 742 M
Net income 2019 541 M
Debt 2019 306 M
Yield 2019 1,31%
P/E ratio 2019 10,8x
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
EV / Sales2019 0,74x
EV / Sales2020 0,72x
Capitalization 5 786 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 85,71  $
Last Close Price 82,75  $
Spread / Highest target 14,8%
Spread / Average Target 3,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilson R. Jones President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig P. Omtvedt Chairman
David M. Sagehorn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert S. Messina Chief Technology Officer & SVP-Engineering
Leslie F. Kenne Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OSHKOSH CORP39.88%5 786
PACCAR27.00%24 300
KOMATSU LTD9.50%21 757
KUBOTA CORP12.62%19 461
KNORR-BREMSE21.24%17 247
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV17.48%13 897
