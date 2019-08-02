Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Oshkosh Corp    OSK

OSHKOSH CORP

(OSK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Oshkosh Corporation : to Present at Jefferies 2019 Global Industrials Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 12:37pm EDT

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK), a leading innovator of mission-critical vehicles and equipment, announced today that it will present at Jefferies 2019 Global Industrials Conference being held in New York, NY on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

The presentation at Jefferies 2019 Global Industrials Conference is scheduled to start at 11:30 am ET and will be webcast with viewer-controlled slides. To access the webcast, please visit www.oshkoshcorp.com at least 15 minutes prior to the event.

About Oshkosh Corporation

At Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs more than 15,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common cause: to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Pierce®, Oshkosh® Defense, McNeilus®, IMT®, Frontline™, Jerr-Dan®, Oshkosh® Airport Products, CON-E-CO® and London™. For more information, visit oshkoshcorp.com.

®, ™ All brand names referred to in this news release are trademarks of Oshkosh Corporation or its subsidiary companies.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OSHKOSH CORP
12:37pOSHKOSH CORPORATION : to Present at Jefferies 2019 Global Industrials Conference
BU
08/01OSHKOSH : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
08/01OSHKOSH CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
08/01OSHKOSH : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/01OSHKOSH CORPORATION : Reports Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results
BU
07/31OSHKOSH CORPORATION : Unveils Refreshed Branding and New Website
BU
07/23THE JAVELIN AND THE JLTV : Oshkosh Defense Participates in Successful Flight Tes..
AQ
07/20OSHKOSH : AirVenture marks 50 years in Oshkosh
AQ
07/18OSHKOSH CORPORATION : to Announce Third Quarter Earnings August 1, 2019
BU
06/25THE JAVELIN AND THE JLTV : Oshkosh defense participates in successful flight tes..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 8 318 M
EBIT 2019 773 M
Net income 2019 565 M
Debt 2019 425 M
Yield 2019 1,44%
P/E ratio 2019 9,52x
P/E ratio 2020 9,60x
EV / Sales2019 0,69x
EV / Sales2020 0,68x
Capitalization 5 321 M
Chart OSHKOSH CORP
Duration : Period :
Oshkosh Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OSHKOSH CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 84,47  $
Last Close Price 76,10  $
Spread / Highest target 24,8%
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilson R. Jones President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig P. Omtvedt Chairman
David M. Sagehorn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert S. Messina Chief Technology Officer & SVP-Engineering
Leslie F. Kenne Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OSHKOSH CORP24.12%5 321
PACCAR22.75%23 597
KOMATSU LTD6.64%21 164
KUBOTA CORP13.34%19 563
KNORR-BREMSE17.92%16 536
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV19.14%13 519
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group