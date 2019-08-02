Oshkosh Corporation : to Present at Jefferies 2019 Global Industrials Conference

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK), a leading innovator of mission-critical vehicles and equipment, announced today that it will present at Jefferies 2019 Global Industrials Conference being held in New York, NY on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

The presentation at Jefferies 2019 Global Industrials Conference is scheduled to start at 11:30 am ET and will be webcast with viewer-controlled slides. To access the webcast, please visit www.oshkoshcorp.com at least 15 minutes prior to the event.

