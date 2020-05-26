Oshkosh Corporation : Releases Fiscal Year 2019 Sustainability Report

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK), a leading innovator of mission-critical vehicles and equipment, released its seventh annual Sustainability Report, showcasing the Company’s focus on operating in a socially responsible and sustainable way. Guided by a purpose of making a difference in people’s lives, the Company continues to focus on the key areas of sustainability including empowering people, building communities, delivering innovation, practicing strong governance and building a more sustainable future.

“Whether decreasing our greenhouse gas emission intensity, supporting the communities where our team members live and work or leveraging innovation across our portfolio of companies, each year we continue to strengthen our focus on delivering sustainability excellence,” said Kevin Tubbs, Oshkosh Corporation Vice President, Chief Ethics, Compliance and Sustainability Officer. “As we look to the future, we remain committed to doing our part to build a more sustainable world.”

Highlights from the Sustainability Report include:

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 18% since 2014

Team members volunteering more than 12,500 hours in communities where they live and work

Increased training hours by 30% compared to 2018

Being named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for the fifth consecutive year.

In addition to being named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies, Oshkosh has also been named one of Barron’s “100 Most Sustainable Companies” for the third consecutive year, an “Industry Mover” in the S&P 500 Sustainability Yearbook, one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies of 2020” by Newsweek and has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index. To learn more, and access the fiscal year 2019 Sustainability Report, please click here: https://www.oshkoshcorp.com/en/impact/sustainability.

