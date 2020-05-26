Log in
OSHKOSH CORPORATION

02:04pOSHKOSH CORPORATION : Releases Fiscal Year 2019 Sustainability Report
BU
05/14OSHKOSH CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/08OSHKOSH CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
Oshkosh Corporation : Releases Fiscal Year 2019 Sustainability Report

05/26/2020 | 02:04pm EDT

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK), a leading innovator of mission-critical vehicles and equipment, released its seventh annual Sustainability Report, showcasing the Company’s focus on operating in a socially responsible and sustainable way. Guided by a purpose of making a difference in people’s lives, the Company continues to focus on the key areas of sustainability including empowering people, building communities, delivering innovation, practicing strong governance and building a more sustainable future.

“Whether decreasing our greenhouse gas emission intensity, supporting the communities where our team members live and work or leveraging innovation across our portfolio of companies, each year we continue to strengthen our focus on delivering sustainability excellence,” said Kevin Tubbs, Oshkosh Corporation Vice President, Chief Ethics, Compliance and Sustainability Officer. “As we look to the future, we remain committed to doing our part to build a more sustainable world.”

Highlights from the Sustainability Report include:

  • Reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 18% since 2014
  • Team members volunteering more than 12,500 hours in communities where they live and work
  • Increased training hours by 30% compared to 2018
  • Being named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for the fifth consecutive year.

In addition to being named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies, Oshkosh has also been named one of Barron’s “100 Most Sustainable Companies” for the third consecutive year, an “Industry Mover” in the S&P 500 Sustainability Yearbook, one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies of 2020” by Newsweek and has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index. To learn more, and access the fiscal year 2019 Sustainability Report, please click here: https://www.oshkoshcorp.com/en/impact/sustainability.

About Oshkosh Corporation

At Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs more than 15,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common cause: to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Pierce®, Oshkosh® Defense, McNeilus®, IMT®, Jerr-Dan®, Frontline™, Oshkosh® Airport Products, CON-E-CO® and London™. For more information, visit oshkoshcorp.com.

®, ™ All brand names referred to in this news release are trademarks of Oshkosh Corporation or its subsidiary companies.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that the Company believes to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s future financial position, business strategy, targets, projected sales, costs, earnings, capital expenditures, debt levels and cash flows, and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “should,” “project” or “plan” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2020
