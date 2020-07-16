Oshkosh Corporation : to Announce Third Quarter Earnings July 30, 2020

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK), a leading innovator of mission-critical vehicles and equipment, will issue its third quarter fiscal 2020 financial results on Thursday, July 30, 2020. The results will be discussed during a live webcast that day beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. To access the webcast, investors should go to www.oshkoshcorp.com at least 15 minutes prior to the event. Slides for the webcast will be available on the website the morning of July 30.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200716005828/en/