OSI : Announces First Quarter Conference Call

OSI Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSIS) today announced that it will hold its quarterly conference call on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 1:30pm PT to discuss its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

This call is being webcast through West Digital Solutions and the investor relations section at www.osi-systems.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available from 3:00pm PT on October 24, 2019 until November 7, 2019. The replay may be accessed by visiting the investor relations section at www.osi-systems.com.

About OSI Systems, Inc.

OSI Systems, Inc. is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. We combine more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. For more information on OSI Systems, Inc. or any of its subsidiary companies, visit www.osi-systems.com. News Filter: OSIS-G

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191010005259/en/