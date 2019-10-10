Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  OSI Systems, Inc.    OSIS

OSI SYSTEMS, INC.

(OSIS)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 10/09 04:00:00 pm
96.68 USD   -0.40%
08:32aOSI : Announces First Quarter Conference Call
BU
08/26OSI : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/26OSI : Reports Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

OSI : Announces First Quarter Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 08:32am EDT

OSI Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSIS) today announced that it will hold its quarterly conference call on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 1:30pm PT to discuss its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

This call is being webcast through West Digital Solutions and the investor relations section at www.osi-systems.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available from 3:00pm PT on October 24, 2019 until November 7, 2019. The replay may be accessed by visiting the investor relations section at www.osi-systems.com.

About OSI Systems, Inc.

OSI Systems, Inc. is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. We combine more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. For more information on OSI Systems, Inc. or any of its subsidiary companies, visit www.osi-systems.com. News Filter: OSIS-G


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OSI SYSTEMS, INC.
08:32aOSI : Announces First Quarter Conference Call
BU
08/27OSI : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF..
AQ
08/26OSI : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/26OSI : Reports Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results
BU
08/26OSI SYSTEMS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial State..
AQ
08/14OSI : Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End Conference Call
BU
08/07OSI : Receives $6 Million Order for Patient Monitoring Solutions
BU
08/05OSI : to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Global Industrials Conference
BU
07/24OSI : Receives $10 Million in Orders for Patient Monitoring Systems and Accessor..
BU
07/22OSI : Receives $25 Million Order From U.S. CBP for Service and Maintenance of In..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 247 M
EBIT 2020 124 M
Net income 2020 75,4 M
Debt 2020 163 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 24,6x
P/E ratio 2021 21,7x
EV / Sales2020 1,54x
EV / Sales2021 1,38x
Capitalization 1 761 M
Chart OSI SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
OSI Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OSI SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 116,50  $
Last Close Price 96,68  $
Spread / Highest target 26,2%
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Deepak Chopra Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ajay Mehra Director, President-Security Division & EVP
Alan I. Edrick Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Steven Cary Good Independent Director
Meyer Luskin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OSI SYSTEMS, INC.32.43%1 761
HEXAGON7.35%16 098
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED61.78%15 697
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED54.87%11 666
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION24.40%10 370
SHENGYI TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.154.67%8 177
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group