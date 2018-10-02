Log in
OSI SYSTEMS, INC.
OSI : Receives $10 Million Order for ZBV® Mobile Cargo and Vehicle Screening Systems

10/02/2018

OSI Systems, Inc. (the “Company” or “OSI Systems”) (NASDAQ: OSIS) today announced that its Security division received an order valued at approximately $10 million for multiple units of its ZBV® mobile cargo and vehicle screening system, which are expected to be deployed overseas by a U.S. government customer.

OSI Systems’ Chairman and CEO, Deepak Chopra, commented, “We look forward to supporting this customer with our ZBV, which is one of the most widely deployed mobile platforms in the U.S. and abroad for checkpoint inspection.”

About ZBV Mobile Cargo and Vehicle Screening System

The ZBV system allows for immediate deployment and rapid inspection to reveal explosives, drugs, currency, alcohol, cigarettes, and other organic threats or contraband.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. For more information on OSI Systems or its subsidiary companies, visit www.osi-systems.com. News Filter: OSIS-G

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements relate to OSI Systems’ current expectations, beliefs, and projections concerning matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve uncertainties, risks, assumptions, and contingencies, many of which are outside OSI Systems’ control and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those described in or implied by any forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are based on currently available information and speak only as of the date on which they are made. OSI Systems assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement made in this press release that becomes untrue because of subsequent events, new information, or otherwise, except to the extent it is required to do so in connection with its ongoing requirements under Federal securities laws. For a further discussion of factors that could cause OSI Systems’ future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in OSI Systems’ most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and other risks described therein and in documents subsequently filed by OSI Systems from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 142 M
EBIT 2019 105 M
Net income 2019 55,0 M
Debt 2019 189 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 25,65
P/E ratio 2020 22,90
EV / Sales 2019 1,36x
EV / Sales 2020 1,20x
Capitalization 1 361 M
Chart OSI SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
OSI Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OSI SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 92,3 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Deepak Chopra Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer
Alan I. Edrick CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Steven Cary Good Independent Director
Meyer Luskin Independent Director
Ajay Mehra Director & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OSI SYSTEMS, INC.18.53%1 361
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP.66.86%9 300
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED35.61%8 822
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC-3.37%8 381
AVIC SHENYANG AIRCRAFT CO LTD9.20%7 751
FLEX LTD-28.24%6 878
