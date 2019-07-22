Log in
OSI : Receives $25 Million Order From U.S. CBP for Service and Maintenance of Inspection Systems

07/22/2019 | 08:31am EDT

OSI Systems, Inc. (the “Company” or “OSI Systems”) (NASDAQ: OSIS) announced today that its Security division was awarded an order valued at approximately $25 million for service and maintenance, including logistics, parts and program management of its cargo, vehicle, and parcel inspection systems. This order was issued under the five-year $140 million indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract that the Company received from the United States Customs and Border Protection (“U.S. CBP”) in June 2018.

“We are pleased to receive this follow-on delivery order in support of U.S. CBP’s mission and to help ensure that U.S. cargo, vehicle, and parcel inspection systems continue to operate at peak performance,” said OSI Systems’ Chairman and CEO, Deepak Chopra.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end-product markets. For more information on OSI Systems or any of its subsidiary companies, visit www.osi-systems.com. News Filter: OSIS-G

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements relate to OSI Systems’ current expectations, beliefs, and projections concerning matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve uncertainties, risks, assumptions, and contingencies, many of which are outside OSI Systems’ control and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those described in or implied by any forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are based on currently available information and speak only as of the date on which they are made. OSI Systems assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement made in this press release that becomes untrue because of subsequent events, new information, or otherwise, except to the extent it is required to do so in connection with its ongoing requirements under Federal securities laws. For a further discussion of factors that could cause OSI Systems’ future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in OSI Systems’ most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and other risks described therein and in documents subsequently filed by OSI Systems from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 178 M
EBIT 2019 109 M
Net income 2019 64,6 M
Debt 2019 243 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 31,7x
P/E ratio 2020 29,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,89x
EV / Sales2020 1,71x
Capitalization 1 983 M
Chart OSI SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
OSI Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OSI SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 112,75  $
Last Close Price 109,53  $
Spread / Highest target 11,4%
Spread / Average Target 2,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Deepak Chopra Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer
Alan I. Edrick CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Steven Cary Good Independent Director
Meyer Luskin Independent Director
Ajay Mehra Director & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OSI SYSTEMS, INC.49.43%1 983
HEXAGON18.16%18 804
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO. LTD27.01%12 393
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED34.30%10 077
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP.14.39%9 832
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC3.59%7 508
