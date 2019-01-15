OSI : Receives $5 Million Order for Patient Monitoring Solutions

OSI Systems, Inc. (the “Company” or “OSI Systems”) (NASDAQ: OSIS) today
announced that its Healthcare division, Spacelabs Healthcare®,
received an order valued at approximately $5 million to provide patient
monitoring solutions to a U.S. hospital. The Company’s patient
monitoring solutions are expected to be implemented in the hospital’s
intensive care units (ICUs), including its adult, pediatric and neonatal
ICUs, and emergency room operations.
“We are excited to receive this order and look forward to supporting
this hospital’s critical care units with our advanced technology patient
monitoring systems and accessories,” commented Deepak Chopra, OSI
Systems’ Chairman and CEO.
About OSI Systems
OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of
specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications
in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries.
The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and
manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more
than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into
selective end product markets. For more information on OSI Systems or
any of its subsidiary companies, visit www.osi-systems.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section
27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements
relate to OSI Systems’ current expectations, beliefs, and projections
concerning matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking
statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve
uncertainties, risks, assumptions, and contingencies, many of which are
outside OSI Systems’ control and which may cause actual results to
differ materially from those described in or implied by any
forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on
forward-looking statements, which are based on currently available
information and speak only as of the date on which they are made. OSI
Systems assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement
made in this press release that becomes untrue because of subsequent
events, new information, or otherwise, except to the extent it is
required to do so in connection with its ongoing requirements under
Federal securities laws. For a further discussion of factors that could
cause OSI Systems’ future results to differ materially from any
forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in
OSI Systems’ most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and other
risks described therein and in documents subsequently filed by OSI
Systems from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
