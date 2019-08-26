OSI : Reports Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results
08/26/2019 | 09:06am EDT
Record Q4 Revenues of $308 Million (7% year-over-year increase)
Record Fiscal 2019 Revenues of $1.182 Billion (9% year-over-year increase)
Q4 Earnings Per Diluted Share
GAAP EPS of $0.89
Non-GAAP EPS of $1.15 (13% year-over-year increase)
FY 2020 Guidance
Sales Guidance of $1.235 Billion - $1.270 Billion
Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Guidance of $4.58 - $4.80
OSI Systems, Inc. (the “Company” or “OSI Systems”) (NASDAQ: OSIS) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2019.
Deepak Chopra, OSI Systems’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased to announce a strong finish to an excellent year. Each division contributed to solid growth in fourth quarter revenues and earnings. With a healthy backlog and pipeline of opportunities, we believe the Company is well positioned as we enter fiscal 2020.”
The Company reported revenues of $308.4 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, an increase of 7% from the $287.3 million reported for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. Net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 was $16.7 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, compared to net income of $5.1 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 was $21.6 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 of $19.1 million, or $1.02 per diluted share.
For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, revenues increased by 9% to $1.182 billion compared to $1.089 billion in the prior fiscal year. Net income for fiscal 2019 was $64.8 million, or $3.46 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $29.1 million, or $(1.57) per diluted share, in the prior fiscal year. Non-GAAP net income for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 was $80.8 million, or $4.32 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $69.5 million, or $3.61 per diluted share, for the 2018 fiscal year.
During the three months ended June 30, 2019, the Company's book-to-bill ratio for equipment and related services (non-turnkey) was approximately 1.0. As of June 30, 2019, the Company's backlog was $911 million. Operating cash flow during the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $31.4 million, and capital expenditures were $6.5 million, compared to $17.3 million and $6.8 million, respectively, for the comparable prior year period.
Mr. Chopra stated, “Our Security division had another strong quarter. Driven by growth in cargo and RTT® sales, fourth quarter revenues in the division reached a record $195 million. We look forward to launching two new turnkey programs in the first half of fiscal 2020 and continuing the strong momentum.”
Mr. Chopra further commented, “Our Optoelectronics and Manufacturing division continued its steady performance. Sales growth was solid with another quarter of year-over-year operating margin expansion.”
Mr. Chopra continued, “In our Healthcare division, we leveraged the 5% sales growth in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 to significant growth in operating income. Bookings in the Healthcare division were strong, leading to a record year-end backlog for the division entering fiscal 2020.”
The Company’s effective tax rate for the three months and fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 was 26.4% and 24.8%, respectively. Excluding the benefit of certain discrete tax items, the Company’s tax rate for the three months and fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 was 30.4% and 28.9%, respectively. The Company’s reported tax rate was 10.7% and 179.0% for the three months and fiscal year ended June 30, 2018. Excluding a $56 million charge recorded in the second quarter of fiscal 2018 resulting from the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in December 2017 and certain discrete tax items, the Company’s effective tax rate was 19.7% and 26.8% for the three months and fiscal year ended June 30, 2018.
Fiscal Year 2020 Outlook
For fiscal year 2020, the Company anticipates revenues in the range of $1.235 billion to $1.270 billion and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share in the range of $4.58 to $4.80. Actual sales and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share could vary from this guidance due to factors discussed under “Forward-Looking Statements” or other factors.
The Company’s fiscal 2020 diluted earnings per share guidance is provided on a non-GAAP basis only. The Company does not provide a reconciliation of guidance for non-GAAP diluted EPS to GAAP diluted EPS (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) on a forward-looking basis because the Company is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate compilation of reconciling items and certain information is not available. This is due to the inherent difficulty and complexity in accurately forecasting the timing and amounts of various items included in the calculation of GAAP diluted EPS, such as acquisition costs and other non-recurring items that have not yet occurred, are out of the Company’s control, or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of unavailable information which may be material and therefore could result in GAAP diluted EPS being materially different from projected non-GAAP diluted EPS.
Presentation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This earnings release includes a presentation of non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP operating income (loss) by segment and non-GAAP operating margin, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. The presentation of these non-GAAP figures for the three months and fiscal year ended June 30, 2018 and 2019 is provided to allow for the comparison of the underlying performance of the Company, net of impairment, restructuring and other charges (including certain legal costs), amortization of intangible assets acquired through business acquisitions and non-cash interest expense related to convertible debt, and their associated tax effects, and the impact of discrete income tax items. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide (i) enhanced insight into the ongoing operations of the Company, (ii) meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s financial results (excluding amounts management does not view as reflective of ongoing operating results) for purposes of planning, forecasting, and assessing the performance of the Company’s businesses, (iii) a meaningful comparison of financial results of the current period against results of past periods, and (iv) financial results that are more comparable to financial results of peer companies than are GAAP figures. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be assessed in isolation or as a substitute for measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be the same as measures used by other companies due to possible differences in methods and in the items or events for which adjustments are made.
Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information are provided in the accompanying tables. The financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from those financial results should be carefully evaluated.
OSI SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Fiscal Year Ended
June 30,
2018
2019
2018
2019
Net revenues:
Products
$
203,397
$
224,052
$
732,927
$
856,712
Services
83,929
84,325
356,359
325,403
Total net revenues
287,326
308,377
1,089,286
1,182,115
Cost of goods sold:
Products
141,420
149,232
504,483
572,673
Services
44,740
46,124
193,151
178,848
Total cost of goods sold
186,160
195,356
697,634
751,521
Gross profit
101,166
113,021
391,652
430,594
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative
64,001
66,402
239,592
262,484
Research and development
15,067
16,256
61,189
56,509
Impairment, restructuring and other charges, net
11,474
2,673
34,963
3,827
Total operating expenses
90,542
85,331
335,744
322,820
Income from operations
10,624
27,690
55,908
107,774
Interest and other expense, net
(4,898
)
(5,063
)
(19,054
)
(21,610
)
Income before income taxes
5,726
22,627
36,854
86,164
Provision for income taxes
(612
)
(5,966
)
(65,981
)
(21,368
)
Net income (loss)
$
5,114
$
16,661
$
(29,127
)
$
64,796
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
0.27
$
0.89
$
(1.57
)
$
3.46
Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted
18,680
18,808
18,592
18,720
UNAUDITED SEGMENT INFORMATION
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Fiscal Year Ended
June 30,
2018
2019
2018
2019
Revenues – by Segment:
Security division
$
185,217
$
195,420
$
690,001
$
747,550
Healthcare division
47,594
49,780
189,387
188,477
Optoelectronics and Manufacturing division (including intersegment revenues)
65,461
74,730
254,485
288,630
Intersegment revenues eliminations
(10,946
)
(11,553
)
(44,587
)
(42,542
)
Total
$
287,326
$
308,377
$
1,089,286
$
1,182,115
Operating income (loss) – by Segment:
Security division
$
17,914
$
23,370
$
84,106
$
97,426
Healthcare division
(7,634
)
6,525
(14,609
)
12,277
Optoelectronics and Manufacturing division
5,800
7,307
22,024
29,519
Corporate
(6,429
)
(9,333
)
(35,030
)
(30,598
)
Intersegment eliminations
973
(179
)
(583
)
(850
)
Total
$
10,624
$
27,690
$
55,908
$
107,774
OSI SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2019
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
84,814
$
96,316
Accounts receivable, net
210,744
238,440
Inventories
313,552
273,711
Other current assets
41,587
32,432
Total current assets
650,697
640,899
Property and equipment, net
115,524
127,385
Goodwill
292,213
307,108
Intangible assets, net
142,001
132,954
Other non-current assets
55,256
56,518
Total Assets
$
1,255,691
$
1,264,864
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Bank lines of credit
$
113,000
$
88,000
Current portion of long-term debt
2,262
804
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
194,815
169,718
Other current liabilities
133,245
123,486
Total current liabilities
443,322
382,008
Long-term debt
248,980
257,752
Other long-term liabilities
73,953
73,377
Total liabilities
766,255
713,137
Total stockholders’ equity
489,436
551,727
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
$
1,255,691
$
1,264,864
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP
NET INCOME (LOSS) AND EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE
(in thousands, except earnings per share data)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Fiscal Year Ended
June 30,
2018
2019
2018
2019
Net income
EPS
Net income
EPS
Net income
(loss)
EPS
Net income
EPS
GAAP basis
$
5,114
$
0.27
$
16,661
$
0.89
$
(29,127
)
$
(1.57
)
$
64,796
$
3.46
Impairment, restructuring and other charges
11,474
0.61
2,673
0.14
34,963
1.88
3,827
0.20
Amortization of acquired intangible assets1
4,643
0.25
3,763
0.20
15,713
0.85
15,775
0.84
Non-cash interest expense
1,912
0.10
1,999
0.11
7,470
0.40
7,850
0.42
Tax effect of above adjustments
(3,555
)
(0.19
)
(2,566
)
(0.14
)
(15,610
)
(0.84
)
(7,934
)
(0.41
)
Discrete tax items
(517
)
(0.02
)
(916
)
(0.05
)
56,087
3.02
(3,533
)
(0.19
)
Impact of diluted shares 2
-
-
-
-
-
(0.13
)
-
-
Non-GAAP basis
$
19,071
$
1.02
$
21,614
$
1.15
$
69,496
$
3.61
$
80,781
$
4.32
1
Amortization is based in part on the preliminary fair value of the acquired intangibles and is subject to change as purchase accounting is finalized.
2
For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018, the weighted average diluted shares used to calculate EPS on a GAAP basis exclude potential common shares (stock options and restricted stock units) due to their antidilutive effect resulting from the Company’s reported net loss. For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018, the weighted average diluted shares used to calculate EPS on a non-GAAP basis were approximately 19,274,000 shares.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) AND OPERATING MARGIN BY SEGMENT
(in thousands, except percentages)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2018
Security Division
Healthcare Division
Optoelectronics and
Manufacturing Division
Corporate /
Elimination
Total
% of
Sales
% of
Sales
% of
Sales
% of
Sales
GAAP basis – operating income (loss)
$
17,914
9.7
%
$
(7,634
)
-16.0
%
$
5,800
8.9
%
$
(5,456
)
$
10,624
3.7
%
Impairment, restructuring and other charges, net
1,766
0.9
%
9,439
19.8
%
222
0.3
%
47
11,474
4.0
%
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
3,696
2.0
%
-
-%
947
1.4
%
-
4,643
1.6
%
Non-GAAP basis– operating income (loss)
$
23,376
12.6
%
$
1,805
3.8
%
$
6,969
10.6
%
$
(5,409
)
$
26,741
9.3
%
Three Months Ended June 30, 2019
Security Division
Healthcare Division
Optoelectronics and
Manufacturing Division
Corporate /
Elimination
Total
% of
Sales
% of
Sales
% of
Sales
% of
Sales
GAAP basis – operating income (loss)
$
23,370
12.0
%
$
6,525
13.1
%
$
7,307
9.8
%
$
(9,512
)
$
27,690
9.0
%
Impairment, restructuring and other charges, net
132
0.1
%
21
0.0
%
638
0.9
%
1,882
2,673
0.9
%
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
2,832
1.4
%
-
-%
931
1.2
%
-
3,763
1.2
%
Non-GAAP basis– operating income (loss)
$
26,334
13.5
%
$
6,546
13.1
%
$
8,876
11.9
%
$
(7,630
)
$
34,126
11.1
%
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) AND OPERATING MARGIN BY SEGMENT