OSI SYSTEMS, INC.

(OSIS)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/26 09:40:20 am
97.62 USD   -3.18%
OSI : Reports Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

08/26/2019 | 09:06am EDT

  • Record Q4 Revenues of $308 Million (7% year-over-year increase)
  • Record Fiscal 2019 Revenues of $1.182 Billion (9% year-over-year increase)
  • Q4 Earnings Per Diluted Share
    • GAAP EPS of $0.89
    • Non-GAAP EPS of $1.15 (13% year-over-year increase)
  • FY 2020 Guidance
    • Sales Guidance of $1.235 Billion - $1.270 Billion
    • Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Guidance of $4.58 - $4.80

 

OSI Systems, Inc. (the “Company” or “OSI Systems”) (NASDAQ: OSIS) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2019.

Deepak Chopra, OSI Systems’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased to announce a strong finish to an excellent year. Each division contributed to solid growth in fourth quarter revenues and earnings. With a healthy backlog and pipeline of opportunities, we believe the Company is well positioned as we enter fiscal 2020.”

The Company reported revenues of $308.4 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, an increase of 7% from the $287.3 million reported for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. Net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 was $16.7 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, compared to net income of $5.1 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 was $21.6 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 of $19.1 million, or $1.02 per diluted share.

For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, revenues increased by 9% to $1.182 billion compared to $1.089 billion in the prior fiscal year. Net income for fiscal 2019 was $64.8 million, or $3.46 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $29.1 million, or $(1.57) per diluted share, in the prior fiscal year. Non-GAAP net income for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 was $80.8 million, or $4.32 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $69.5 million, or $3.61 per diluted share, for the 2018 fiscal year.

During the three months ended June 30, 2019, the Company's book-to-bill ratio for equipment and related services (non-turnkey) was approximately 1.0. As of June 30, 2019, the Company's backlog was $911 million. Operating cash flow during the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $31.4 million, and capital expenditures were $6.5 million, compared to $17.3 million and $6.8 million, respectively, for the comparable prior year period.

Mr. Chopra stated, “Our Security division had another strong quarter. Driven by growth in cargo and RTT® sales, fourth quarter revenues in the division reached a record $195 million. We look forward to launching two new turnkey programs in the first half of fiscal 2020 and continuing the strong momentum.”

Mr. Chopra further commented, “Our Optoelectronics and Manufacturing division continued its steady performance. Sales growth was solid with another quarter of year-over-year operating margin expansion.”

Mr. Chopra continued, “In our Healthcare division, we leveraged the 5% sales growth in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 to significant growth in operating income. Bookings in the Healthcare division were strong, leading to a record year-end backlog for the division entering fiscal 2020.”

The Company’s effective tax rate for the three months and fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 was 26.4% and 24.8%, respectively. Excluding the benefit of certain discrete tax items, the Company’s tax rate for the three months and fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 was 30.4% and 28.9%, respectively. The Company’s reported tax rate was 10.7% and 179.0% for the three months and fiscal year ended June 30, 2018. Excluding a $56 million charge recorded in the second quarter of fiscal 2018 resulting from the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in December 2017 and certain discrete tax items, the Company’s effective tax rate was 19.7% and 26.8% for the three months and fiscal year ended June 30, 2018.

Fiscal Year 2020 Outlook

For fiscal year 2020, the Company anticipates revenues in the range of $1.235 billion to $1.270 billion and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share in the range of $4.58 to $4.80. Actual sales and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share could vary from this guidance due to factors discussed under “Forward-Looking Statements” or other factors.

The Company’s fiscal 2020 diluted earnings per share guidance is provided on a non-GAAP basis only. The Company does not provide a reconciliation of guidance for non-GAAP diluted EPS to GAAP diluted EPS (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) on a forward-looking basis because the Company is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate compilation of reconciling items and certain information is not available. This is due to the inherent difficulty and complexity in accurately forecasting the timing and amounts of various items included in the calculation of GAAP diluted EPS, such as acquisition costs and other non-recurring items that have not yet occurred, are out of the Company’s control, or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of unavailable information which may be material and therefore could result in GAAP diluted EPS being materially different from projected non-GAAP diluted EPS.

Presentation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release includes a presentation of non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP operating income (loss) by segment and non-GAAP operating margin, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. The presentation of these non-GAAP figures for the three months and fiscal year ended June 30, 2018 and 2019 is provided to allow for the comparison of the underlying performance of the Company, net of impairment, restructuring and other charges (including certain legal costs), amortization of intangible assets acquired through business acquisitions and non-cash interest expense related to convertible debt, and their associated tax effects, and the impact of discrete income tax items. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide (i) enhanced insight into the ongoing operations of the Company, (ii) meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s financial results (excluding amounts management does not view as reflective of ongoing operating results) for purposes of planning, forecasting, and assessing the performance of the Company’s businesses, (iii) a meaningful comparison of financial results of the current period against results of past periods, and (iv) financial results that are more comparable to financial results of peer companies than are GAAP figures. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be assessed in isolation or as a substitute for measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be the same as measures used by other companies due to possible differences in methods and in the items or events for which adjustments are made.

Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information are provided in the accompanying tables. The financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from those financial results should be carefully evaluated.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast beginning at 9:00am PT (12:00pm ET) today to discuss its results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2019. To listen, please visit the Investor Relations section of the OSI Systems website, http://investors.osi-systems.com/index.cfm, and follow the link that will be posted on the front page. A replay of the webcast will be available beginning shortly after the conclusion of the conference call until September 9, 2019. The replay can either be accessed through the Company’s website, www.osi-systems.com, or by telephonic replay by calling 1-855-859-2056 and entering the conference call identification number '6280859’ when prompted for the replay code.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end-product markets. For more information on OSI Systems or its subsidiary companies, visit www.osi-systems.com. News Filter: OSIS-E

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements relate to the Company's current expectations, beliefs, and projections concerning matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve uncertainties, risks, assumptions, and contingencies, many of which are outside the Company's control and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those described in or implied by any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, information provided regarding expected revenues, earnings, growth, and operational performance in fiscal 2020. The Company could be exposed to a variety of negative consequences as a result of delays related to the award of domestic and international contracts; failure to secure the renewal of key customer contracts; delays in customer programs; delays in revenue recognition related to the timing of customer acceptance; unanticipated impacts of sequestration and other U.S. Government budget control provisions; changes in domestic and foreign government spending and budgetary, procurement and trade policies adverse to the Company's businesses; global economic uncertainty; unfavorable currency exchange rate fluctuations; effect of changes in tax legislation; market acceptance of the Company's new and existing technologies, products, and services; the Company's ability to win new business and convert orders received to sales within the fiscal year; enforcement actions in respect of any noncompliance with laws and regulations, including export control and environmental regulations and the matters that are the subject of some or all of the Company's investigations and compliance reviews; contract and regulatory compliance matters, and actions which, if brought, could result in judgments, settlements, fines, injunctions, debarment, or penalties; and other risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those detailed herein and from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which could have a material and adverse impact on the Company's business, financial condition, and results of operations. For additional information on these and other factors that could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and other risks described therein and in documents subsequently filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are based on currently available information and speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement made in this press release that becomes untrue because of subsequent events, new information, or otherwise, except to the extent it is required to do so under federal securities laws.

OSI SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

Fiscal Year Ended
June 30,

 

2018

 

2019

 

2018

 

2019

Net revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Products

$

203,397

 

 

$

224,052

 

 

$

732,927

 

 

$

856,712

 

Services

 

83,929

 

 

 

84,325

 

 

 

356,359

 

 

 

325,403

 

Total net revenues

 

287,326

 

 

 

308,377

 

 

 

1,089,286

 

 

 

1,182,115

 

Cost of goods sold:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Products

 

141,420

 

 

 

149,232

 

 

 

504,483

 

 

 

572,673

 

Services

 

44,740

 

 

 

46,124

 

 

 

193,151

 

 

 

178,848

 

Total cost of goods sold

 

186,160

 

 

 

195,356

 

 

 

697,634

 

 

 

751,521

 

Gross profit

 

101,166

 

 

 

113,021

 

 

 

391,652

 

 

 

430,594

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

64,001

 

 

 

66,402

 

 

 

239,592

 

 

 

262,484

 

Research and development

 

15,067

 

 

 

16,256

 

 

 

61,189

 

 

 

56,509

 

Impairment, restructuring and other charges, net

 

11,474

 

 

 

2,673

 

 

 

34,963

 

 

 

3,827

 

Total operating expenses

 

90,542

 

 

 

85,331

 

 

 

335,744

 

 

 

322,820

 

Income from operations

 

10,624

 

 

 

27,690

 

 

 

55,908

 

 

 

107,774

 

Interest and other expense, net

 

(4,898

)

 

 

(5,063

)

 

 

(19,054

)

 

 

(21,610

)

Income before income taxes

 

5,726

 

 

 

22,627

 

 

 

36,854

 

 

 

86,164

 

Provision for income taxes

 

(612

)

 

 

(5,966

)

 

 

(65,981

)

 

 

(21,368

)

Net income (loss)

$

5,114

 

 

$

16,661

 

 

$

(29,127

)

 

$

64,796

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

0.27

 

 

$

0.89

 

 

$

(1.57

)

 

$

3.46

 

Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted

 

18,680

 

 

 

18,808

 

 

 

18,592

 

 

 

18,720

 

UNAUDITED SEGMENT INFORMATION

(in thousands)

 

 

Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

Fiscal Year Ended
June 30,

 

2018

 

2019

 

2018

 

2019

Revenues – by Segment:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Security division

$

185,217

 

 

$

195,420

 

 

$

690,001

 

 

$

747,550

 

Healthcare division

 

47,594

 

 

 

49,780

 

 

 

189,387

 

 

 

188,477

 

Optoelectronics and Manufacturing division (including intersegment revenues)

 

65,461

 

 

 

74,730

 

 

 

254,485

 

 

 

288,630

 

Intersegment revenues eliminations

 

(10,946

)

 

 

(11,553

)

 

 

(44,587

)

 

 

(42,542

)

Total

$

287,326

 

 

$

308,377

 

 

$

1,089,286

 

 

$

1,182,115

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income (loss) – by Segment:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Security division

$

17,914

 

 

$

23,370

 

 

$

84,106

 

 

$

97,426

 

Healthcare division

 

(7,634

)

 

 

6,525

 

 

 

(14,609

)

 

 

12,277

 

Optoelectronics and Manufacturing division

 

5,800

 

 

 

7,307

 

 

 

22,024

 

 

 

29,519

 

Corporate

 

(6,429

)

 

 

(9,333

)

 

 

(35,030

)

 

 

(30,598

)

Intersegment eliminations

 

973

 

 

 

(179

)

 

 

(583

)

 

 

(850

)

Total

$

10,624

 

 

$

27,690

 

 

$

55,908

 

 

$

107,774

 

OSI SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

 

 

June 30, 2018

 

June 30, 2019

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

84,814

 

$

96,316

Accounts receivable, net

 

210,744

 

 

238,440

Inventories

 

313,552

 

 

273,711

Other current assets

 

41,587

 

 

32,432

Total current assets

 

650,697

 

 

640,899

Property and equipment, net

 

115,524

 

 

127,385

Goodwill

 

292,213

 

 

307,108

Intangible assets, net

 

142,001

 

 

132,954

Other non-current assets

 

55,256

 

 

56,518

Total Assets

$

1,255,691

 

$

1,264,864

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bank lines of credit

$

113,000

 

$

88,000

Current portion of long-term debt

 

2,262

 

 

804

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

194,815

 

 

169,718

Other current liabilities

 

133,245

 

 

123,486

Total current liabilities

 

443,322

 

 

382,008

Long-term debt

 

248,980

 

 

257,752

Other long-term liabilities

 

73,953

 

 

73,377

Total liabilities

 

766,255

 

 

713,137

Total stockholders’ equity

 

489,436

 

 

551,727

Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

$

1,255,691

 

$

1,264,864

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP

NET INCOME (LOSS) AND EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE

(in thousands, except earnings per share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended

June 30,

 

Fiscal Year Ended

June 30,

 

2018

 

2019

 

2018

 

2019

 

Net income

 

EPS

 

Net income

 

EPS

 

Net income
(loss)

 

EPS

 

Net income

 

EPS

GAAP basis

$

5,114

 

 

$

0.27

 

 

$

16,661

 

 

$

0.89

 

 

$

(29,127

)

 

$

(1.57

)

 

$

64,796

 

 

$

3.46

 

Impairment, restructuring and other charges

 

11,474

 

 

 

0.61

 

 

 

2,673

 

 

 

0.14

 

 

 

34,963

 

 

 

1.88

 

 

 

3,827

 

 

 

0.20

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets1

 

4,643

 

 

 

0.25

 

 

 

3,763

 

 

 

0.20

 

 

 

15,713

 

 

 

0.85

 

 

 

15,775

 

 

 

0.84

 

Non-cash interest expense

 

1,912

 

 

 

0.10

 

 

 

1,999

 

 

 

0.11

 

 

 

7,470

 

 

 

0.40

 

 

 

7,850

 

 

 

0.42

 

Tax effect of above adjustments

 

(3,555

)

 

 

(0.19

)

 

 

(2,566

)

 

 

(0.14

)

 

 

(15,610

)

 

 

(0.84

)

 

 

(7,934

)

 

 

(0.41

)

Discrete tax items

 

(517

)

 

 

(0.02

)

 

 

(916

)

 

 

(0.05

)

 

 

56,087

 

 

 

3.02

 

 

 

(3,533

)

 

 

(0.19

)

Impact of diluted shares 2

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(0.13

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP basis

$

19,071

 

 

$

1.02

 

 

$

21,614

 

 

$

1.15

 

 

$

69,496

 

 

$

3.61

 

 

$

80,781

 

 

$

4.32

 

1  

Amortization is based in part on the preliminary fair value of the acquired intangibles and is subject to change as purchase accounting is finalized.

2

  

For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018, the weighted average diluted shares used to calculate EPS on a GAAP basis exclude potential common shares (stock options and restricted stock units) due to their antidilutive effect resulting from the Company’s reported net loss. For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018, the weighted average diluted shares used to calculate EPS on a non-GAAP basis were approximately 19,274,000 shares.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP

OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) AND OPERATING MARGIN BY SEGMENT

(in thousands, except percentages)

 

Three Months Ended June 30, 2018

 

 

Security Division

 

Healthcare Division

 

Optoelectronics and
Manufacturing Division

 

Corporate /
Elimination

 

Total

 

 

 

 

% of
Sales

 

 

 

% of
Sales

 

 

 

% of
Sales

 

 

 

 

 

% of
Sales

GAAP basis – operating income (loss)

 

$

17,914

 

9.7

%

 

$

(7,634

)

 

-16.0

%

 

$

5,800

 

8.9

%

 

$

(5,456

)

 

$

10,624

 

3.7

%

Impairment, restructuring and other charges, net

 

 

1,766

 

0.9

%

 

 

9,439

 

 

19.8

%

 

 

222

 

0.3

%

 

 

47

 

 

 

11,474

 

4.0

%

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

 

3,696

 

2.0

%

 

 

-

 

 

-%

 

 

947

 

1.4

%

 

 

-

 

 

 

4,643

 

1.6

%

Non-GAAP basis– operating income (loss)

 

$

23,376

 

12.6

%

 

$

1,805

 

 

3.8

%

 

$

6,969

 

10.6

%

 

$

(5,409

)

 

$

26,741

 

9.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

 

 

Security Division

 

Healthcare Division

 

Optoelectronics and
Manufacturing Division

 

Corporate /
Elimination

 

Total

 

 

 

 

% of
Sales

 

 

 

% of
Sales

 

 

 

% of
Sales

 

 

 

 

 

% of
Sales

GAAP basis – operating income (loss)

 

$

23,370

 

12.0

%

 

$

6,525

 

 

13.1

%

 

$

7,307

 

9.8

%

 

$

(9,512

)

 

$

27,690

 

9.0

%

Impairment, restructuring and other charges, net

 

 

132

 

0.1

%

 

 

21

 

 

0.0

%

 

 

638

 

0.9

%

 

 

1,882

 

 

 

2,673

 

0.9

%

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

 

2,832

 

1.4

%

 

 

-

 

 

-%

 

 

931

 

1.2

%

 

 

-

 

 

 

3,763

 

1.2

%

Non-GAAP basis– operating income (loss)

 

$

26,334

 

13.5

%

 

$

6,546

 

 

13.1

%

 

$

8,876

 

11.9

%

 

$

(7,630

)

 

$

34,126

 

11.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP

OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) AND OPERATING MARGIN BY SEGMENT

(in thousands, except percentages)

 

Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2018

 

 

Security Division

 

Healthcare Division

 

Optoelectronics and
Manufacturing Division

 

Corporate /
Elimination

 

Total

 

 

 

 

% of
Sales

 

 

 

% of
Sales

 

 

 

% of
Sales

 

 

 

 

 

% of
Sales

GAAP basis – operating income (loss)

 

$

84,106

 

12.2

%

 

$

(14,609

)

 

-7.7

%

 

$

22,024

 

8.7

%

 

$

(35,613

)

 

$

55,908

 

5.1

%

Impairment, restructuring and other charges, net

 

 

3,893

 

0.6

%

 

 

24,168

 

 

12.8

%

 

 

1,711

 

0.6

%

 

 

5,191

 

 

 

34,963

 

3.2

%

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

 

13,140

 

1.9

%

 

 

29

 

 

0.0

%

 

 

2,544

 

1.0

%

 

 

-

 

 

 

15,713

 

1.5

%

Non-GAAP basis– operating income (loss)

 

$

101,139

 

14.7

%

 

$

9,588

 

 

5.1

%

 

$

26,279

 

10.3

%

 

$

(30,422

)

 

$

106,584

 

9.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2019

 

 

Security Division

 

Healthcare Division

 

Optoelectronics and
Manufacturing Division

 

Corporate /
Elimination

 

Total

 

 

 

 

% of
Sales

 

 

 

% of
Sales

 

 

 

% of
Sales

 

 

 

 

 

% of
Sales

GAAP basis – operating income (loss)

 

$

97,426

 

13.0

%

 

$

12,277

 

 

6.5

%

 

$

29,519

 

10.2

%

 

$

(31,448

)

 

$

107,774

 

9.1

%

Impairment, restructuring and other charges, net

 

 

132

 

0.0

%

 

 

3,547

 

 

1.9

%

 

 

1,058

 

0.4

%

 

 

(910

)

 

 

3,827

 

0.3

%

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

 

11,597

 

1.6

%

 

 

-

 

 

-%

 

 

4,178

 

1.4

%

 

 

-

 

 

 

15,775

 

1.4

%

Non-GAAP basis– operating income (loss)

 

$

109,155

 

14.6

%

 

$

15,824

 

 

8.4

%

 

$

34,755

 

12.0

%

 

$

(32,358

)

 

$

127,376

 

10.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 178 M
EBIT 2019 109 M
Net income 2019 64,6 M
Debt 2019 243 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 29,1x
P/E ratio 2020 26,7x
EV / Sales2019 1,76x
EV / Sales2020 1,58x
Capitalization 1 826 M
Chart OSI SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
OSI Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OSI SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 112,75  $
Last Close Price 100,83  $
Spread / Highest target 21,0%
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Deepak Chopra Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer
Alan I. Edrick CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Steven Cary Good Independent Director
Meyer Luskin Independent Director
Ajay Mehra Director & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OSI SYSTEMS, INC.37.56%1 826
HEXAGON7.99%16 750
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO. LTD50.86%14 650
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED46.17%11 011
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP.24.66%10 742
SHENGYI TECHNOLOGY CO LTD142.45%7 825
