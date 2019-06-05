Log in
OSI SYSTEMS, INC.

(OSIS)
OSI : to Present at Baird's 2019 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

06/05/2019

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSIS) today announced that it will be presenting at Baird's 2019 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 3:10PM ET.

About OSI Systems, Inc.

OSI Systems, Inc. is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. We combine more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. For more information on OSI Systems, Inc. or any of its subsidiary companies, visit www.osi-systems.com. News Filter: OSIS-G


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 179 M
EBIT 2019 128 M
Net income 2019 64,3 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 30,81
P/E ratio 2020 28,25
EV / Sales 2019 1,84x
EV / Sales 2020 1,66x
Capitalization 1 922 M
Chart OSI SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
OSI Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OSI SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 110 $
Spread / Average Target 3,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Deepak Chopra Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer
Alan I. Edrick CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Steven Cary Good Independent Director
Meyer Luskin Independent Director
Ajay Mehra Director & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OSI SYSTEMS, INC.41.27%1 875
HEXAGON11.15%16 554
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO. LTD-3.88%9 608
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP.11.21%9 051
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED14.00%8 554
GUANGZHOU SHIYUAN ELECTRONIC TECH CO LTD--.--%7 283
