OSI SYSTEMS, INC.
OSI : to Present at the 40th Annual Cowen and Company Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference

02/04/2019

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSIS), today announced that it will be presenting at the Cowen and Company 40th Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 1:20 PM ET.

To listen to the live webcast of the presentation, please visit the investor relations section of the OSI Systems website.

About OSI Systems, Inc.

OSI Systems, Inc. is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. We combine more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. For more information on OSI Systems, Inc. or any of its subsidiary companies, visit www.osi-systems.com. News Filter: OSIS-G


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 164 M
EBIT 2019 121 M
Net income 2019 58,9 M
Debt 2019 243 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 28,24
P/E ratio 2020 26,59
EV / Sales 2019 1,59x
EV / Sales 2020 1,43x
Capitalization 1 611 M
Managers
NameTitle
Deepak Chopra Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer
Alan I. Edrick CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Steven Cary Good Independent Director
Meyer Luskin Independent Director
Ajay Mehra Director & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OSI SYSTEMS, INC.21.61%1 611
HEXAGON6.37%16 669
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP.9.94%9 419
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED7.76%8 051
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC7.29%7 897
AVIC SHENYANG AIRCRAFT CO LTD8.48%6 244
