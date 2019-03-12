Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.    OSIR

OSIRIS THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(OSIR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 01:16pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential claims against Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSIR) and its board of directors for breach of fiduciary duty concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Smith & Nephew plc. Stockholders will receive $19.00 for each share of Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $660.5 million and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2019.

If you are a stockholder of Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/osiris. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).  

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-rowley-law-pllc-is-investigating-proposed-acquisition-of-osiris-therapeutics-inc-300811080.html

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OSIRIS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
01:16pALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Osiris Therapeu..
PR
10:23aOSIRIS THERAPEUTICS, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of B..
BU
10:16aSmith & Nephew to buy Osiris in regenerative products push
RE
09:34aOSIRIS THERAPEUTICS : Smith & Nephew expands in high growth regenerative medicin..
PR
09:19aOSIRIS THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
09:03aOsiris Therapeutics, Inc. Enters Agreement to be Acquired by Smith & Nephew p..
GL
01/24HAGENS BERMAN : Notice to Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. Investors: Less than One Wee..
BU
01/15OSIRIS THERAPEUTICS : Hagens Berman Notifies Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. Investors..
BU
2018OSIRIS THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2018Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. Appoints Samson Tom, PhD, MBA to Serve as President..
GL
More news
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.