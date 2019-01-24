Hagens Berman: Notice to Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. Investors: Less than One Week Left to File Claims to Receive Part of $18.5 Million Settlement

Log in
OSIRIS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
01/24/2019 | 05:39pm EST

National investor-rights law firm Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP reached an $18.5 million settlement on behalf of investors in Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSIR) (“Osiris” or the “Company”) who purchased shares between May 12, 2014 and November 16, 2015. The class action alleged violations of the federal securities laws. Named as defendants were Osiris, Lode Debrabandere, Gregory Law and Philip R. Jacoby, Jr. Settlement is pending final approval.

Class Members have until January 30, 2019 to submit a Proof of Claim and Release to receive a payment from the class action settlement.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Osiris shares between May 12, 2014, and November 16, 2015, you may submit a claim for the settlement by visiting the following link to download the claim form.

You may mail your completed and signed Proof of Claim and Release, postmarked no later than January 30, 2019, to the Settlement Administrator at:

Osiris Securities Settlement
Settlement Administrator
P.O. Box 4129
Portland, OR 97208-4129
info@OsirisSecuritiesSettlement.com

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a national investor-rights law firm headquartered in Seattle, Washington with 80+ attorneys in 10 offices across the country. The Firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes can be found at www.hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.


© Business Wire 2019
