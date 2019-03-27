Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.    OSIR

OSIRIS THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(OSIR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

OSIRIS SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Announces an Investigation of Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. (OSIR) Over the Proposed Merger of the Company with Smith & Nephew plc

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/27/2019 | 03:21pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating the proposed merger of Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. ("OSIRIS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:OSIR) with Smith & Nephew plc.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP. (PRNewsfoto/Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP)

Click here for more information: www.faruqilaw.com/OSIRIS.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

The firm's investigation focuses on whether Osiris and its Board of Directors violated federal securities laws and/or breached fiduciary duties in relation to the proposed transaction with Smith & Nephew plc., including whether the solicitation material is misleading and whether the merger consideration undervalues the Company to the detriment of Osiris's shareholders.

If you own common stock in Osiris and wish to obtain free of charge additional information about this investigation regarding your investments, please visit us at www.faruqilaw.com/OSIRIS.  You can also contact James M. Wilson, Jr., Esq. either via e-mail at jwilson@faruqilaw.com or by telephone at (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is a national law firm which represents investors and individuals in class action litigation.  The firm is focused on providing exemplary legal services in complex litigation in the areas of securities, shareholder, antitrust and consumer litigation, throughout all phases of litigation.  The firm has an experienced trial team which has achieved significant victories on behalf of the firm's clients. To keep track of the latest securities litigation news, follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/faruqilaw  or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FaruqiLaw.

Contact:
Nadeem Faruqi, Esq.
James M. Wilson, Jr., Esq.
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330
E-mail: nfaruqi@faruqilaw.com 
jwilson@faruqilaw.com

Attorney Advertising.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com).  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.  We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case.  All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/osiris-shareholder-notice-faruqi--faruqi-llp-announces-an-investigation-of-osiris-therapeutics-inc-osir-over-the-proposed-merger-of-the-company-with-smith--nephew-plc-300819699.html

SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OSIRIS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
03:21pOSIRIS SHAREHOLDER NOTICE : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Announces an Investigation of O..
PR
03/15WeissLaw LLP Investigates Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.
PR
03/15OSIRIS THERAPEUTICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
03/13Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Osiris Therapeutics,..
PR
03/13SMITH & NEPHEW : agrees to buy US firm for £500m
AQ
03/12ALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Osiris Therapeu..
PR
03/12OSIRIS THERAPEUTICS, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of B..
BU
03/12Smith & Nephew to buy Osiris in regenerative products push
RE
03/12OSIRIS THERAPEUTICS : Smith & Nephew expands in high growth regenerative medicin..
PR
03/12OSIRIS THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
More news
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.