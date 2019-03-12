Log in
OSIRIS THERAPEUTICS, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Buyout

0
03/12/2019 | 10:23am EDT

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:

  • Do you own shares of Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: OSIR)?
  • Did you purchase any of your shares prior to March 12, 2019?
  • Do you think the proposed buyout is fair?
  • Do you want to discuss your rights?

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. (“Osiris” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ GM: OSIR) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to be acquired by Smith & Nephew plc (“Smith & Nephew”) (NYSE: SNN) in a transaction valued at approximately $660.5 million. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Osiris will receive $19.00 in cash for each share of Osiris common stock.

If you own common stock of Osiris and purchased any shares before March 12, 2019, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at https://www.rigrodskylong.com/offices-contact.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
