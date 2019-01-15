Osiris Therapeutics : Hagens Berman Notifies Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. Investors of Class Action Settlement and January 30, 2019 Claims Deadline

National investor-rights law firm Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP
reached a settlement on behalf of investors in Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.
(NASDAQ: OSIR) (“Osiris” or the “Company”) who purchased shares
between May 12, 2014 and November 16, 2015. The class action
alleged violations of the federal securities laws. Named as defendants
were Osiris, Lode Debrabandere, Gregory Law and Philip R. Jacoby, Jr.
Settlement is pending final approval.
Class Members have until January 30, 2019 to submit a Proof of
Claim and Release to receive a payment from the class action settlement.
If you purchased or otherwise acquired Osiris shares between May 12,
2014, and November 16, 2015, you may submit a claim for the
settlement by downloading
the claim form.
You may mail your completed and signed Proof of Claim and Release,
postmarked no later than January 30, 2019, to the Settlement
Administrator at:
Osiris Securities Settlement
Settlement Administrator
P.O. Box
4129
Portland, OR 97208-4129
info@OsirisSecuritiesSettlement.com
