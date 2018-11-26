Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. Appoints Samson Tom, PhD, MBA to Serve as President and Chief Executive Officer

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSIR), a regenerative medicine company focused on developing and marketing products for wound care, orthopedics, and sports medicine, is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors appointed Samson Tom, PhD, MBA to serve as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective November 26, 2018. Dr. Tom was at Osiris from 2003 to 2011, where he held several leadership positions spanning multiple functional areas including Quality, Operations, Clinical Development, and Product Development. Subsequently, he served as Group Director, Biosurgery Research & Development at Ethicon, Inc. (a Johnson & Johnson company). Prior to rejoining Osiris, he served as Vice President, Research & Development for Surgical Orthobiologics at Bioventus, LLC. Dr. Tom brings a strong combination of scientific and commercial experience in the regenerative medicine space. He earned a BA in Biology and Chemistry from Cornell University, a MS and PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry, and a MBA in General Management from the Johns Hopkins University Carey Business School.



“Returning to Osiris definitely feels like coming home,” said Dr. Tom. “Developing and launching novel solutions to address unmet needs for patients and the medical community have always been at the core of Osiris. I am truly energized to continue this legacy and look forward to working with the entire team during the next phase in the evolution of this innovative company.”

“I am pleased to welcome Dr. Tom back to Osiris as President and CEO,” said Peter Friedli, Chairman of the Board. “At this important juncture for the company, Dr. Tom is a great fit due to his familiarity with our technologies and our culture of innovation. I look forward to working with him to achieve greater operational efficiency and future growth.”

Jason Keefer, who previously served as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, will transition to lead the commercial functions of the organization and serve on the management team as Chief Commercial Officer.

About Osiris Therapeutics

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., based in Columbia, Maryland, researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes regenerative medicine products intended to improve the health and lives of patients and lower overall healthcare costs. We have achieved commercial success with products in orthopedics, sports medicine and wound care, including the Grafix product line, Stravix®, BIO4® and Cartiform®. We continue to advance our research and development by focusing on innovation in regenerative medicine, including the development of bioengineered stem cell and tissue‑based products. Osiris®, Grafix®, GrafixPL®, GrafixPL PRIME™ Cartiform®, and Prestige Lyotechnologysm are our trademarks. BIO4® is a trademark of Howmedica Osteonics Corp., a subsidiary of Stryker Corporation. More information can be found on the Company’s website, www.Osiris.com . (OSIR-G)

