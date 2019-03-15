WeissLaw LLP Investigates Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

NEW YORK, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. ("OSIR" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: OSIR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Smith & Nephew plc ("SNN"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, shareholders will receive $19.00 in cash for each OSIR share they own.

If you own OSIR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions

concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Visit our website

http://www.weisslawllp.com/osiris-therapeutics-inc/

Or follow us on Twitter @MarketsAlert

WeissLaw is investigating whether OSIR's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the agreement. Notably, according to SNN's CEO, the acquisition of OSIR will:

Enhance SNN's presence in the rapidly growing regenerative medicine market;

Expand SNN's portfolio;

Accelerate SNN's wound management business; and

Enable longer term innovations in additional channels.

Moreover, OSIR reported revenue growth of 18.7% and 22.4% for the three-month, and the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2018, respectively.

Given these facts, WeissLaw is concentrating its investigation on whether OSIR's Board conducted a fair process in agreeing to the proposed acquisition, whether the proposed acquisition undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed acquisition is fully and fairly disclosed.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP