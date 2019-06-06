Log in
Osirium Technologies : Contract win

06/06/2019

6 June 2019

Osirium Technologies plc

('Osirium' or 'Group')

Contract win with an overseas telecoms services provider

Osirium Technologies plc (AIM: OSI.L), a leading vendor of cloud-based cybersecurity software, is pleased to announce a contract win with a major provider ofbusiness and domestic telecoms services in Southern Europe. The contract, which is with a new customer, will run over three years covering software and professional services.

The Group has selected Osirium to deliver its full PxM platform offering Privileged Account Management, Privileged Task Management, Privileged Session Management and Privileged Behaviour Management modules and associated consultancy services. This initial phase of the project will support 250 devices.

Operational issues driving the project centre on domain access control, securing external access to privileged accounts for third parties and vendors, and secure network access across the customer's infrastructure. The focus of the project is to ensure a correct and tightly controlled level of access privilege, and remove the risk of core assets being compromised by loose access controls. In addition, Osirium's task automation capabilities were seen as a key differentiator.

David Guyatt, Chief Executive Officer, commented: 'We are delighted to have been awarded the contract. It again demonstrates Osirium's ability, not just in the UK but overseas as well, to address a wide range of operational challenges that are fundamental to customer security, while also illustrating the range and depth of our professional services expertise.'

- Ends -

For further information:

Osirium Technologies plc

Tel: +44 (0) 118 324 2444

David Guyatt, Chief Executive Officer

Rupert Hutton, Chief Financial Officer

www.osirium.com

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited

(Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7710 7600

Fred Walsh / Neil Shah / Alex Price

Yellow Jersey PR

(Financial PR)

Sarah Hollins

Henry Wilkinson

Tel: +44 (0)7764 947 137

Tel: +44 (0)7951 402 336

Notes to Editors:

About Osirium

Osirium Technologies plc (AIM: OSI.L) operates in one of the fastest growing parts of the cybersecurity market and is a leading vendor of Privileged Access Management ('PAM') software. Osirium's cloud-based products protect critical IT assets, infrastructure and devices by preventing targeted cyber-attacks from directly accessing Privileged Accounts, removing unnecessary access and powers of Privileged Account users, deterring legitimate Privileged Account users from abusing their roles and containing the effects of a breach if one does happen.

Osirium has defined and delivered what the Directors view as the next generation PAM solution. The team has developed the concept of a Virtual Air Gap to separate users from passwords. Built on Robotic Automation technology, Osirium's Privileged Task Management module further strengthens Privileged Account security by minimising the cyber-attack surface and delivering an impressive return on investment benefits for customers.

Founded in 2008 and with its headquarters in Reading, UK, the Group was admitted to AIM in April 2016. For further information please visit www.osirium.com

Disclaimer

Osirium Technologies plc published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 06:12:07 UTC
