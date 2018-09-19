Osirium Technologies : Strategic Technology Partnership with RazorSecure

For immediate release

19 September 2018

Osirium Technologies plc

('Osirium' or 'Group')

Osirium and RazorSecure Announce Strategic Technology Partnership

Osirium Technologies plc (AIM: OSI.L), a leading vendor of cloud-based cybersecurity software,and RazorSecure, an innovative provider of machine-learning based endpoint protection for critical infrastructure systems,today announce a strategic technology partnership for delivering cybersecurity solutions specifically designed for the Critical Infrastructure, Transport and Industrial IOT Markets.

Working together, the companies will combine RazorSecure's monitoring of activity at the process level with Osirium's security management of who can access what, when, why and where at the login and workflow level. This partnership is particularly significant for markets characterised by systems designed well before deployment and required to operate for ten years or more, especially now that cybersecurity has become an increasing priority and is required under legislation, including the NIS Directive.

RazorSecure and Osirium will make the combined cybersecurity offering available to customers and channel partners. The initiative will also be supported by joint sales and marketing campaigns.

David Guyatt, Chief Executive Officer of Osirium, commented:

'Osirium's role is to secure devices with high strength passwords and cryptographic credentials, while our robotic task automation maps identities to organisational roles and their relevant workflows. By joining forces with RazorSecure we further build on our existing strengths, making more devices and gateways available for secure single sign-on as well as enriching its task delegation capabilities. This RazorSecure Osirium strategic alliance is certainly a win-win for both organisations.'

Alex Cowan, Chief Executive Officer of RazorSecure, added:

'RazorSecure focuses on 'what is normal' and we use machine learning to identify attacks through anomaly detection. We implement playbooks that can manage automated responses on systems that are not always connected. We also manage maintenance situations, where recordings are made of all changes to systems, right down to the file and configuration level.'

- Ends -

For further information:

Osirium Technologies plc Tel: +44 (0) 118 324 2444 David Guyatt, Chief Executive Officer Rupert Hutton, Chief Financial Officer www.osirium.com Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nominated Adviser and Broker) Tel: +44 (0) 20 7710 7600 Fred Walsh / Neil Shah / Alex Price Yellow Jersey PR (Financial PR) Sarah Hollins Abena Affum Tel: +44 (0)7764 947 137 Tel: +44 (0)7555 159 808

Notes to Editors:

About Osirium

Osirium Technologies plc (AIM: OSI.L) operates in one of the fastest growing parts of the cybersecurity market and is a leading vendor of Privileged Access Management ('PAM') software. Osirium's cloud-based products protect critical IT assets, infrastructure and devices by preventing targeted cyber-attacks from directly accessing Privileged Accounts, removing unnecessary access and powers of Privileged Account users, deterring legitimate Privileged Account users from abusing their roles and containing the effects of a breach if one does happen.

Osirium has defined and delivered what the Directors view as the next generation PAM solution. The team has developed the concept of a Virtual Air Gap to separate users from passwords. Built on Robotic Automation technology, Osirium's Privileged Task Management module further strengthens Privileged Account security by minimising the cyber-attack surface and delivering an impressive return on investment benefits for customers.

Founded in 2008 and with its headquarters in Reading, UK, the Group was admitted to AIM in April 2016. For further information please visit www.osirium.com

About RazorSecure

RazorSecure is an innovative provider of host based endpoint protection for the transport and critical infrastructure market. RazorSecure's software uses machine learning to change the cybersecurity game, building baselines of 'normal' for each protecting system, detecting and responding to attacks in real time.

Headquartered in Basingstoke, RazorSecure are alumni of the GCHQ Cyber Accelerator run by Wayra and were a finalist for the UK's Most Innovative Small Cyber Security Company in 2018. For further information please visit www.razorsecure.com