Osisko Gold Royalties : Announces the Vote Results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders
06/27/2020 | 08:34am EDT
(Montréal, June 24, 2020) Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (the 'Corporation' or 'Osisko') (OR: TSX & NYSE) announces that, at the annual meeting of shareholders held on June 22, 2020, each of the 9 nominees listed in the management information circular filed on May 20, 2020 (the 'Circular') with regulatory authorities were elected as directors of the Corporation.
Election of Directors
Based on the proxies received and the votes by ballot, the following individuals were elected as directors of the Corporation until the next annual shareholders' meeting, with the following results:
RESOLUTION No1
Name of Nominee
Votes cast
FOR
Percentage (%) of votes cast
FOR
Votes
WITHHELD
Percentage (%)
WITHHELD
Honorable John R. Baird
119,475,799
99.65
425,058
0.35
Françoise Bertrand
119,462,309
99.63
438,548
0.37
John Burzynski
98,081,698
81.80
21,819,159
18.20
Christopher C. Curfman
119,541,059
99.70
359,798
0.30
Joanne Ferstman
118,540,387
98.87
1,360,470
1.13
W. Murray John
119,546,602
99.70
354,255
0.30
Pierre Labbé
119,320,100
99.52
580,757
0.48
Charles E. Page
119,593,070
99.74
307,787
0.26
Sean Roosen
116,192,479
96.91
3,708,378
3.09
Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor
Based on the proxies received and the votes by ballot, PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as independent auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year and the directors are authorized to fix its remuneration, with the following results:
RESOLUTION No2
Votes cast
FOR
Percentage (%) of votes cast
FOR
Votes
WITHHELD
Percentage (%)
WITHHELD
Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor
132,037,460
99.38
825,905
0.62
Approval of the Unallocated Options and Amendments to the Stock Option Plan
Based on the proxies received and the votes by ballot with respect to the adoption of an ordinary resolution to approve the unallocated options and amendments to the Stock Option Plan, the results are as follows:
RESOLUTION No3
Votes cast
FOR
Percentage (%) of votes cast
FOR
Votes cast
AGAINST
Percentage (%)
AGAINST
Ordinary Resolution to approve the unallocated options and amendments to the Stock Option Plan
116,705,710
97.34
3,195,145
2.66
Approval of Amendments to the Employee Share Purchase Plan
Based on the proxies received and the votes by ballot with respect to the adoption of an ordinary resolution to approve the amendments to the Employee Share Purchase Plan, the results are as follows:
RESOLUTION No4
Votes cast
FOR
Percentage (%) of votes cast
FOR
Votes cast
AGAINST
Percentage (%)
AGAINST
Ordinary Resolution to approve the amendments to the Employee Share Purchase Plan
119,095,058
99.33
805,798
0.67
Approval of Amendments to the Restricted Share Unit Plan
Based on the proxies received and the votes by ballot with respect to the adoption of an ordinary resolution to approve the amendments to the Restricted Share Unit Plan, the results are as follows:
RESOLUTION No5
Votes cast
FOR
Percentage (%) of votes cast
FOR
Votes cast
AGAINST
Percentage (%)
AGAINST
Ordinary Resolution to approve the amendments to the Restricted Share Unit Plan
116,069,856
96.80
3,830,999
3.20
Approval of the Continuation of the Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan
Based on the proxies received and the votes by ballot with respect to the adoption of an ordinary resolution to approve the continuation of the Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan, the results are as follows:
RESOLUTION No6
Votes cast
FOR
Percentage (%) of votes cast
FOR
Votes cast
AGAINST
Percentage (%)
AGAINST
Ordinary Resolution to approve the continuation of the Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan
117,285,888
97.82
2,614,967
2.18
Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation
Based on the proxies received and the votes by ballot with respect to the adoption of an advisory resolution accepting the Corporation's approach to executive compensation, the results are as follows:
RESOLUTION No7
Votes cast
FOR
Percentage (%) of votes cast
FOR
Votes cast
AGAINST
Percentage (%)
AGAINST
Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation
115,920,896
96.68
3,979,828
3.32
About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is an intermediate precious metal royalty company focused on the Americas that commenced activities in June 2014. Osisko holds a North American focused portfolio of over 135 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko's portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada. Osisko also owns the Cariboo gold project in Canada as well as a portfolio of publicly held resource companies, including a 14.7% interest in Osisko Mining Inc., 17.9% interest in Osisko Metals Incorporated and an 18.3% interest in Falco Resources Ltd.
Osisko's head office is located at 1100 Avenue des Canadiens-de Montréal, Suite 300, Montréal, Québec, H3B 2S2.
For further information, please contact Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd:
Sandeep Singh
President
Tel. (514) 940-0670 ssingh@osiskogr.com
