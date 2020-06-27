Osisko Gold Royalties : Announces the Vote Results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

(Montréal, June 24, 2020) Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (the 'Corporation' or 'Osisko') (OR: TSX & NYSE) announces that, at the annual meeting of shareholders held on June 22, 2020, each of the 9 nominees listed in the management information circular filed on May 20, 2020 (the 'Circular') with regulatory authorities were elected as directors of the Corporation.

Election of Directors

Based on the proxies received and the votes by ballot, the following individuals were elected as directors of the Corporation until the next annual shareholders' meeting, with the following results:

RESOLUTION No1

Name of Nominee Votes cast

FOR Percentage (%) of votes cast

FOR Votes

WITHHELD Percentage (%)

WITHHELD Honorable John R. Baird 119,475,799 99.65 425,058 0.35 Françoise Bertrand 119,462,309 99.63 438,548 0.37 John Burzynski 98,081,698 81.80 21,819,159 18.20 Christopher C. Curfman 119,541,059 99.70 359,798 0.30 Joanne Ferstman 118,540,387 98.87 1,360,470 1.13 W. Murray John 119,546,602 99.70 354,255 0.30 Pierre Labbé 119,320,100 99.52 580,757 0.48 Charles E. Page 119,593,070 99.74 307,787 0.26 Sean Roosen 116,192,479 96.91 3,708,378 3.09

Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor

Based on the proxies received and the votes by ballot, PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as independent auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year and the directors are authorized to fix its remuneration, with the following results:

RESOLUTION No2 Votes cast

FOR Percentage (%) of votes cast

FOR Votes

WITHHELD Percentage (%)

WITHHELD Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor 132,037,460 99.38 825,905 0.62

Approval of the Unallocated Options and Amendments to the Stock Option Plan

Based on the proxies received and the votes by ballot with respect to the adoption of an ordinary resolution to approve the unallocated options and amendments to the Stock Option Plan, the results are as follows:

RESOLUTION No3 Votes cast

FOR Percentage (%) of votes cast

FOR Votes cast

AGAINST Percentage (%)

AGAINST Ordinary Resolution to approve the unallocated options and amendments to the Stock Option Plan 116,705,710 97.34 3,195,145 2.66

Approval of Amendments to the Employee Share Purchase Plan

Based on the proxies received and the votes by ballot with respect to the adoption of an ordinary resolution to approve the amendments to the Employee Share Purchase Plan, the results are as follows:

RESOLUTION No4 Votes cast

FOR Percentage (%) of votes cast

FOR Votes cast

AGAINST Percentage (%)

AGAINST Ordinary Resolution to approve the amendments to the Employee Share Purchase Plan 119,095,058 99.33 805,798 0.67

Approval of Amendments to the Restricted Share Unit Plan

Based on the proxies received and the votes by ballot with respect to the adoption of an ordinary resolution to approve the amendments to the Restricted Share Unit Plan, the results are as follows:

RESOLUTION No5 Votes cast

FOR Percentage (%) of votes cast

FOR Votes cast

AGAINST Percentage (%)

AGAINST Ordinary Resolution to approve the amendments to the Restricted Share Unit Plan 116,069,856 96.80 3,830,999 3.20

Approval of the Continuation of the Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan

Based on the proxies received and the votes by ballot with respect to the adoption of an ordinary resolution to approve the continuation of the Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan, the results are as follows:

RESOLUTION No6 Votes cast

FOR Percentage (%) of votes cast

FOR Votes cast

AGAINST Percentage (%)

AGAINST Ordinary Resolution to approve the continuation of the Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan 117,285,888 97.82 2,614,967 2.18

Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation

Based on the proxies received and the votes by ballot with respect to the adoption of an advisory resolution accepting the Corporation's approach to executive compensation, the results are as follows:

RESOLUTION No7 Votes cast

FOR Percentage (%) of votes cast

FOR Votes cast

AGAINST Percentage (%)

AGAINST Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation 115,920,896 96.68 3,979,828 3.32

About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is an intermediate precious metal royalty company focused on the Americas that commenced activities in June 2014. Osisko holds a North American focused portfolio of over 135 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko's portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada. Osisko also owns the Cariboo gold project in Canada as well as a portfolio of publicly held resource companies, including a 14.7% interest in Osisko Mining Inc., 17.9% interest in Osisko Metals Incorporated and an 18.3% interest in Falco Resources Ltd.

Osisko's head office is located at 1100 Avenue des Canadiens-de Montréal, Suite 300, Montréal, Québec, H3B 2S2.