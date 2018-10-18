Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Osisko gold royalties Ltd    OR   CA68827L1013

OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD (OR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Osisko Gold Royalties Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 02:31pm CEST

MONTREAL, Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (the “Corporation” or “Osisko”) (TSX & NYSE:OR) announces that its third quarter 2018 financial results will be released after market on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 followed by a conference call on Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at 10:00 am EST.

Q3 Results Conference Call Information

Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial in at 1-(877) 223-4471 (North American toll free), or 1-(647) 788-4922 (international). An operator will direct participants to the call.

The conference call replay will be available from 1:00 pm EST on November 7, 2018 until 11:59 pm EST on November 14, 2018 with the following dial in numbers: 1-(800) 585-8367 (North American toll free) or 1-(416) 621-4642, access code 1043979.

About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is an intermediate precious metal royalty company that holds a North American focused portfolio of over 130 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko’s portfolio is anchored by its 5% NSR royalty on the Canadian Malartic Mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada. Osisko also owns a portfolio of publicly held resource companies, including a 32.4% interest in Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd., a 17.9% interest in Osisko Mining Inc., a 15.5% interest in Victoria Gold Corp. and a 12.6% interest in Falco Resources Ltd.

Osisko’s head office is located at 1100 Avenue des Canadiens-de Montréal, Suite 300, Montréal, Québec, H3B 2S2.

For further information please contact:
 Joseph de la Plante
Vice President, Corporate Development
Tel. (514) 940-0670
jdelaplante@osiskogr.com		 

 

20180109-ogr_200.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD
02:31pOsisko Gold Royalties Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results..
GL
10/11Osisko Metals Participates in a $250,000 Donation to UNB for the Creation of ..
AQ
10/10AQUILA RESOURCES : receives US$7.4 million payment from Osisko Gold Royalties un..
AQ
10/04Osisko Enters Into Agreement to Amend Renard Stream
AQ
10/02Osisko Enters Into Agreement to Amend Renard Stream
GL
09/24OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES : Receives Notice of Election of Brucejack Stream Repurcha..
AQ
09/15OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES : bumps Cariboo royalty to 4%
AQ
09/13OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES : Early Warning News Release
AQ
09/13Osisko Enters Into $10 Million Secured Senior Loan Agreement with Falco Resou..
AQ
09/13FALCO RESOURCES : Announces $10 Million Secured Loan with Osisko Gold Royalties ..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/08RESOURCE SECTOR DIGEST : Homework On Osisko Gold Royalties 
10/03GOLD MINING BULL : Top News For September 2018 
09/25RESOURCE SECTOR DIGEST : New Gold Cleaning The Slate, Again 
09/24OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES : Second Quarter Results Analysis 
09/14GOLDCORP : Q2 In A Few Charts 
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 501 M
EBIT 2018 113 M
Net income 2018 11,5 M
Debt 2018 187 M
Yield 2018 1,69%
P/E ratio 2018 127,03
P/E ratio 2019 57,58
EV / Sales 2018 3,70x
EV / Sales 2019 3,06x
Capitalization 1 664 M
Chart OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD
Duration : Period :
Osisko gold royalties Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 16,8  CAD
Spread / Average Target 60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sean E. O. Roosen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bryan A. Coates President
Elif Lévesque Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Luc Lessard Senior Vice President-Technical Services
John Feliks Burzynski Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD-26.86%1 275
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-14.61%17 127
BARRICK GOLD CORP-10.73%14 548
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-12.84%10 905
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD-16.28%8 742
POLYUS PAO--.--%8 482
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.