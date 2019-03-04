OSISKO METALS INTERSECTS 18.66% ZINC+LEAD OVER 20.73 METRES AT PINE POINT

(Montreal - March 4th, 2019) Osisko Metals Incorporated (the "Company" or "Osisko Metals") (TSX-V: OM; FRANKFURT: OB51) is pleased to announce assay results from 14 drill holes completed in the W-85 area within the North Zone ("NZ") of the Pine Point Mining Camp ("PPMC"). Highlights include drill hole W85-18-PP-005 that intersected 12.17% zinc and 6.49% lead over 20.73 metres, hole W85-18-PP-011 that intersected 9.09% zinc and 7.65% lead over 37.62 metres and hole W85-18-PP-001 that intersected 3.24% zinc and 8.32% lead over 60.37 metres.(See 2018 Summer Drill Campaign North Zone - W-85-01 and 02 pits)

All intersections are from definition drilling within two cylindrical-shaped vertical prismatic deposits that were included in the recent maiden Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") (see press release dated December 6, 2018), and all intercepts are located between 13 and 105 metre depths below surface. Highlights are listed below in Table 1 and details are provided in Tables 2 & 3.

Table 1: Selected Drill Highlights.

Hole Name Area Historical Deposit From To Drilled Width Zinc Lead Lead + Zinc (metres) (metres) (metres) % % % W85-18-PP-001 North Zone W85 15.20 75.57 60.37 3.24 8.23 11.47 W85-18-PP-004 North Zone W85 49.33 68.66 19.33 5.15 1.58 6.73 W85-18-PP-005 North Zone W85 57.67 78.40 20.73 12.17 6.49 18.66 W85-18-PP-011 North Zone W85 33.50 71.12 37.62 9.09 7.65 16.74 W85-18-PP-012 North Zone W85 69.85 104.70 34.85 9.90 3.57 13.47

Jeff Hussey, President & CEO of Osisko Metals, commented: "We are still receiving assay results from the 2018 and 2019 definition drilling campaign, totalling over 40,000 meters of additional drilling completed after the cut-off date for the December 2018 MRE. These results will be incorporated into the next MRE planned for 2019. The drilling reported today continues to confirm mineralization and improve the drill spacing needed to bring Inferred Mineral Resource into the indicated category."

The newly modelled W-85 and YBM pits are collectively known as the W85 deposit. The western W-85 pit currently measures 250 by 150 metres and the eastern YBM pit currently measures 200 by 100 metres. The two pits occur within the North Zone and are located 20 kilometres west of the electrical sub-station within 400 metres of the end of a main haul road. Reported in the 2018

NI43-101 Inferred MRE for the North Zone are 13.1 million tonnes of 4.26% zinc and 1.87% lead. The objective of the 2018 drill program was to convert the Cominco Ltd. unclassified near-surface historical resources into a NI43-101 Inferred MRE. These deposits are considered to be amenable to open pit mining.

Table 2: Composite Assay Results.

Hole Name Historical Deposit From To Drilled Width True Width Zinc Lead Lead + Zinc (metres) (metres) (metres) (metres) % % % W85-18-PP-001 W85 15.20 75.57 60.37 60.37 3.24 8.23 11.47 W85-18-PP-002 W85 65.60 67.60 2.00 2.00 2.56 0.28 2.84 W85-18-PP-003 W85 No Significant Values W85-18-PP-004 W85 49.33 68.66 19.33 19.33 5.15 1.58 6.73 W85-18-PP-005 W85 57.67 78.40 20.73 20.73 12.17 6.49 18.66 W85-18-PP-006 W85 78.00 79.00 1.00 1.00 1.06 0.36 1.42 W85-18-PP-007 W85 72.78 73.50 0.72 0.72 6.12 1.51 7.63 W85-18-PP-008 W85 71.90 78.00 6.10 6.10 2.62 0.63 3.24 W85-18-PP-009 W85 70.00 72.13 2.13 2.13 0.97 0.21 1.18 W85-18-PP-010 W85 70.15 73.40 3.25 3.25 6.04 2.13 8.17 W85-18-PP-010 W85 84.10 87.35 3.25 3.25 7.16 1.48 8.64 W85-18-PP-011 W85 33.50 71.12 37.62 37.62 9.09 7.65 16.74 W85-18-PP-011 W85 88.00 100.40 12.40 12.40 3.80 0.90 4.70 W85-18-PP-012 W85 49.69 52.29 2.60 2.60 3.38 0.31 3.68 W85-18-PP-012 W85 60.50 61.50 1.00 1.00 5.33 6.37 11.70 W85-18-PP-012 W85 69.85 104.70 34.85 34.85 9.90 3.57 13.47 W85-18-PP-013 W85 75.55 77.70 2.15 2.15 3.71 0.87 4.58 W85-18-PP-014 W85 71.50 77.85 6.35 6.35 1.08 0.48 1.55 W85-18-PP-014 W85 80.05 86.70 6.65 6.65 4.77 1.09 5.85 W85-18-PP-014 W85 94.07 96.18 2.11 2.11 3.22 14.50 17.72

Note Regarding Qualified Person

Mr. Robin Adair is the Qualified Person and the Vice President Exploration for Osisko Metals Incorporated. He is responsible for the technical data reported in this news release and a Professional Geologist registered in the North West Territories.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Osisko Metals adheres to a strict Quality Assurance and Quality Control program with regard to core handling, sampling, transportation of samples and lab analyses. Drill core samples from the Pine Point project area were securely transported to its core facility in Hay River, Northwest Territories where they were logged and sampled. Samples selected for assay were shipped via secure transportation to the ALS Canada Ltd.'s preparation facility in Yellowknife. Pulps were analyzed at the ALS Canada Ltd. facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia. All samples are analyzed by four acid digestion followed by both ICP-AES and ICP-MS for ultra-trace level detection for a multi-element suite with a 1% upper detection limit for base metals. Samples reporting over 1% for Zn and 1% for Pb are analyzed by assay grade four acid digestion and ICP-AES analysis with an upper detection limit of 30% and 20% respectively. Samples reporting Zn >30% and or Pb >20% are analyzed by traditional titration.

Table 3: Drill hole collar locations (UTM NAD83 zone 11).

Hole Name Area Deposit Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Depth (metres) W85-18-PP-001 North Zone W85 620018.0 6746460.0 189.00 0 -90 80.00 W85-18-PP-002 North Zone W85 620058.0 6746486.0 189.00 0 -90 80.60 W85-18-PP-003 North Zone W85 620108.0 6746486.0 189.00 65 -70 36.50 W85-18-PP-004 North Zone W85 620075.0 6746452.0 189.00 0 -90 122.00 W85-18-PP-005 North Zone W85 620006.0 6746413.0 189.00 0 -90 133.00 W85-18-PP-006 North Zone W85 619835.0 6746480.0 189.00 0 -90 102.00 W85-18-PP-007 North Zone W85 619840.0 6746449.0 189.00 0 -90 100.00 W85-18-PP-008 North Zone W85 619815.0 6746465.0 189.00 0 -90 103.00 W85-18-PP-009 North Zone W85 619813.0 6746435.0 189.00 0 -90 99.00 W85-18-PP-010 North Zone W85 619849.0 6746414.0 189.00 0 -90 99.00 W85-18-PP-011 North Zone W85 619709.0 6746381.0 189.00 0 -90 106.00 W85-18-PP-012 North Zone W85 619652.0 6746348.0 189.00 0 -90 120.00 W85-18-PP-013 North Zone W85 619786.0 6746382.0 189.00 0 -90 106.00 W85-18-PP-014 North Zone W85 619745.0 6746456.0 189.00 0 -90 114.00

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals is a Canadian exploration and development company creating value in the base metal space with a focus on zinc mineral assets. The Company controls Canada's two premier zinc mining camps. The Company's flagship properties are : 1) the Pine Point Mining Camp ("PPMC"), located in the Northwest Territories, has an Inferred Mineral Resource of 38.4 Mt grading 4.58% zinc and 1.85% lead, making it the largest high grade, pit constrained zinc deposit in Canada (please refer to the Amended Technical Report for further information); 2) The Eastern

Bathurst Mining Camp ("EBMC"), located in northern New Brunswick, has Indicated Mineral

Resources of 1.96 Mt grading 5.77% zinc, 2.38% lead, 0.22% copper and 68.9g/t silver (9.00% ZnEq) and Inferred Mineral Resources of 3.85 Mt grading 5.34% zinc, 1.49% lead, 0.32% copper and 47.7 g/t silver (7.96% ZnEq) in the Key Ancon and Gilmour South deposits. In 2019, the Company will continue to diligently develop and explore in order to confirm and grow both projects. In Québec, the Company owns 42,000 hectares that cover 12 grass-root zinc targets that will be selectively advanced through exploration. The Inferred Mineral Resources mentioned in this press release conform to National Instrument 43-101 standards. These mineral resources were reported by the Company on December 6, 2018 and January 20, 2019 and were prepared by independent qualified persons, as defined by NI43 101 guidelines. The above-mentioned mineral resources are not mineral reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability. The quantity and grade of the reported Inferred Mineral Resources are conceptual in nature and are estimated based on limited geological evidence and sampling. Geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological and grade or quality continuity.

For further information on Osisko Metals, visit www.osiskometals.com or contact:

Jeff Hussey Christina Lalli President & CEO Director, Investor Relations Osisko Metals Incorporated Osisko Metals Incorporated (514) 861-4441 (438) 399-8665 Email: info@osiskometals.com Email: clalli@osiskometals.com www.osiskometals.com www.osiskometals.com Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the use of proceeds of the Offering; the timing and ability of the Corporation, if at all, to obtain final approval of the Offering from the TSX Venture Exchange; an exemption being available under MI 61-101 and Policy 5.9 of the TSX Venture Exchange from the minority shareholder approval and valuation requirements for each related party transaction; objectives, goals or future plans; statements regarding exploration results and exploration plans. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Corporation's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

In context of current mineral resources reported by the Company, mineral resources are not mineral reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability. The quantity and grade of the reported Inferred Mineral Resources are conceptual in nature and are estimated based on limited geological evidence and sampling. Geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological and grade or quality continuity.

