Osisko Metals Incorporated : INTERSECTS 11.13% ZINC+LEAD OVER 6.40 METRES AT PINE POINT

OSISKO METALS INTERSECTS 11.13% ZINC+LEAD OVER 6.40 METRES AT PINE POINT

(Montreal - OCTOBER 21, 2019) Osisko Metals Incorporated (the "Company" or "Osisko Metals") (TSX-V:OM; OTCQX: OMZNF; FRANKFURT: 0B51) is pleased to announce first drilling results from the Fall 2019 drill program at Pine Point. Twenty-sixexploration drill holes were completed in the L-37and N-38areas within the East Mill Zone. Highlights include drill hole L37- 19-PP-001that intersected 8.68% zinc and 2.45% lead over 6.40 metres and drill hole L37-19- PP-011intersected 6.43% zinc and 0.87% lead over 14 metres. All intersections are within flat- lying tabular-styledeposits and are located between 7 to 36 metres vertical depth, adding more near-surface,high grade mineralization in proximity to the Company's current Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE). Other highlighted intersections are noted in Table 1 below. (See East Mill L37 Surface Map).

The focus in this area of the East Mill Zone is to connect the mineralization between two existing tabular deposits. Drill hole composites and location details are provided in Tables 2 & 3

Table 1: Selected Drill Highlights

From To Drilled Zinc Lead Lead + Zinc Hole Name Zone Area Width (meters) (meters) (%) (%) (%) (meters) L37-19-PP-001 East Mill L-37 7.50 13.90 6.40 8.68 2.45 11.13 L37-19-PP-011 East Mill L-37 21.23 35.23 14.00 6.43 0.87 7.31 L37-19-PP-013 East Mill L-37 21.61 28.61 7.00 5.09 1.47 6.55 N38-19-PP-007 East Mill N-38 25.48 26.95 1.47 4.72 2.07 6.79

Jeff Hussey, President & CEO of Osisko Metals, commented: "These early results from the start of our current exploration program are very encouraging. Unlike our previous infill drilling campaign, we are now focused on expanding mineralization and identifying new deposits, with a focus on vertical prismatic deposits. The program will be further adapted once processing and interpretation has been completed on the eagerly anticipated airborne gravity gradiometry data."

To increase the value of the Cominco Ltd. historical drill results (dating back to the 1960's), Osisko Metals has also commenced a relogging and assaying program of the extensive historic core farm that is available on the property (10,893 drill holes with over 702,300 metres of available core). At that time Cominco did not assay what is now, in today's economic context, considered to be significant mineralization. This initiative will allow the Company to cost-effectively enhance the ongoing exploration program by assaying mineralization noted in a number of historical holes. This data will aid in identifying new exploration targets and in verifying the historical dataset.

Note regarding mineral resources and Qualified Persons

Mr. Robin Adair is the Qualified Person and the Vice President Exploration for Osisko Metals Incorporated. He is responsible for the technical data reported in this news release and a Professional Geologist registered in the North West Territories.