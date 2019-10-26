Log in
Osisko Metals Incorporated : INTERSECTS 11.13% ZINC+LEAD OVER 6.40 METRES AT PINE POINT

10/26/2019 | 10:12pm EDT

OSISKO METALS INTERSECTS 11.13% ZINC+LEAD OVER 6.40 METRES AT PINE POINT

(Montreal - OCTOBER 21, 2019) Osisko Metals Incorporated (the "Company" or "Osisko Metals") (TSX-V:OM; OTCQX: OMZNF; FRANKFURT: 0B51) is pleased to announce first drilling results from the Fall 2019 drill program at Pine Point. Twenty-sixexploration drill holes were completed in the L-37and N-38areas within the East Mill Zone. Highlights include drill hole L37- 19-PP-001that intersected 8.68% zinc and 2.45% lead over 6.40 metres and drill hole L37-19- PP-011intersected 6.43% zinc and 0.87% lead over 14 metres. All intersections are within flat- lying tabular-styledeposits and are located between 7 to 36 metres vertical depth, adding more near-surface,high grade mineralization in proximity to the Company's current Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE). Other highlighted intersections are noted in Table 1 below. (See East Mill L37 Surface Map).

The focus in this area of the East Mill Zone is to connect the mineralization between two existing tabular deposits. Drill hole composites and location details are provided in Tables 2 & 3

Table 1: Selected Drill Highlights

From

To

Drilled

Zinc

Lead

Lead + Zinc

Hole Name

Zone

Area

Width

(meters)

(meters)

(%)

(%)

(%)

(meters)

L37-19-PP-001

East Mill

L-37

7.50

13.90

6.40

8.68

2.45

11.13

L37-19-PP-011

East Mill

L-37

21.23

35.23

14.00

6.43

0.87

7.31

L37-19-PP-013

East Mill

L-37

21.61

28.61

7.00

5.09

1.47

6.55

N38-19-PP-007

East Mill

N-38

25.48

26.95

1.47

4.72

2.07

6.79

Jeff Hussey, President & CEO of Osisko Metals, commented: "These early results from the start of our current exploration program are very encouraging. Unlike our previous infill drilling campaign, we are now focused on expanding mineralization and identifying new deposits, with a focus on vertical prismatic deposits. The program will be further adapted once processing and interpretation has been completed on the eagerly anticipated airborne gravity gradiometry data."

To increase the value of the Cominco Ltd. historical drill results (dating back to the 1960's), Osisko Metals has also commenced a relogging and assaying program of the extensive historic core farm that is available on the property (10,893 drill holes with over 702,300 metres of available core). At that time Cominco did not assay what is now, in today's economic context, considered to be significant mineralization. This initiative will allow the Company to cost-effectively enhance the ongoing exploration program by assaying mineralization noted in a number of historical holes. This data will aid in identifying new exploration targets and in verifying the historical dataset.

Note regarding mineral resources and Qualified Persons

Mr. Robin Adair is the Qualified Person and the Vice President Exploration for Osisko Metals Incorporated. He is responsible for the technical data reported in this news release and a Professional Geologist registered in the North West Territories.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Osisko Metals adheres to a strict Quality Assurance and Quality Control program with regard to core handling, sampling, transportation of samples and lab analyses. Drill core samples from the Pine Point project area were securely transported to its core facility in Hay River, Northwest Territories where they were logged and sampled. Samples selected for assay were shipped via secure transportation to the ALS Canada Ltd.'s preparation facility in Yellowknife. Pulps were analyzed at the ALS Canada Ltd. facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia. All samples are analyzed by four acid digestion followed by both ICP-AES and ICP-MS for ultra-trace level detection for a multi-element suite with a 1% upper detection limit for base metals. Samples reporting over 1% for Zn and 1% for Pb are analyzed by assay grade four acid digestion and ICP- AES analysis with an upper detection limit of 30% and 20% respectively. Samples reporting Zn >30% and or Pb >20% are analyzed by traditional titration.

Table 2: Composite 2019 Drilling Assay Results

From

To

Drilled

True

Zinc

Lead

Lead +

Hole Name

Zone

Area

Width

Width

Zinc

(meters)

(meters)

(%)

(%)

(meters)

(metres)

(%)

L37-19-PP-001

East Mill

L37

7.50

13.90

6.40

6.40

8.68

2.45

11.13

L37-19-PP-002

East Mill

L37

No significant results

L37-19-PP-003

East Mill

L37

11.26

13.60

2.34

2.34

2.30

0.73

3.03

L37-19-PP-004

East Mill

L37

12.39

19.26

6.87

6.87

3.32

0.43

3.75

L37-19-PP-005

East Mill

L37

14.66

17.50

2.84

2.84

1.18

0.16

1.34

L37-19-PP-007

East Mill

L37

17.20

18.20

1.00

1.00

1.08

0.45

1.53

L37-19-PP-008

East Mill

L37

23.53

24.53

1.00

1.00

1.33

0.00

1.33

L37-19-PP-009

East Mill

L37

29.77

30.77

1.00

1.00

1.69

0.06

1.74

L37-19-PP-010

East Mill

L37

20.34

21.34

1.00

1.00

0.33

0.64

0.97

L37-19-PP-011

East Mill

L37

21.23

35.23

14.00

14.00

6.43

0.87

7.31

L37-19-PP-012

East Mill

L37

25.90

33.90

8.00

8.00

2.77

0.06

2.83

L37-19-PP-013

East Mill

L37

21.61

28.61

7.00

7.00

5.09

1.47

6.55

L37-19-PP-014

East Mill

L37

14.17

17.17

3.00

3.00

0.87

0.78

1.65

L37-19-PP-015

East Mill

L37

19.63

29.63

10.00

10.00

2.36

0.43

2.79

L37-19-PP-015

East Mill

L37

35.63

38.63

3.00

3.00

3.07

0.11

3.19

L37-19-PP-016

East Mill

L37

29.16

30.16

1.00

1.00

1.68

0.12

1.80

L37-19-PP-017

East Mill

L37

No significant results

L37-19-PP-018

East Mill

L37

34.14

36.14

2.00

2.00

1.41

0.01

1.42

L37-19-PP-019

East Mill

L37

31.93

36.93

5.00

5.00

2.17

0.08

2.25

L37-19-PP-020

East Mill

L37

No significant results

L37-19-PP-022

East Mill

L37

No significant results

N38-19-PP-003

East Mill

N38

28.15

29.55

1.40

1.40

0.74

1.40

2.14

N38-19-PP-007

East Mill

N38

25.48

26.95

1.47

1.47

4.72

2.07

6.79

N38-19-PP-008

East Mill

N38

No significant results

N38-19-PP-009

East Mill

N38

30.26

31.34

1.08

1.08

1.88

1.82

3.70

N38-19-PP-010

East Mill

N38

28.20

29.50

1.30

1.30

3.69

0.61

4.30

N38-19-PP-013

East Mill

L37

31.75

33.00

1.25

1.25

1.29

1.06

2.35

2

Table 3: Drill Hole Collar Locations (UTM NAD83 Zone 11)

Hole Name

Zone

Area

Easting

Northing

Elevation

Azimuth

Dip

Depth

(m)

(m)

L37-19-PP-001

East Mill

L37

640864

6750161

211.3

0

-90

50.00

L37-19-PP-002

East Mill

L37

640857

6750131

213.6

0

-90

39.50

L37-19-PP-003

East Mill

L37

640854

6750108

215.1

0

-90

36.00

L37-19-PP-004

East Mill

L37

640879

6750072

218.7

0

-90

39.00

L37-19-PP-005

East Mill

L37

640850

6750076

218.7

0

-90

39.00

L37-19-PP-007

East Mill

L37

640789

6750096

219.8

0

-90

39.00

L37-19-PP-008

East Mill

L37

640785

6750074

219.9

0

-90

39.00

L37-19-PP-009

East Mill

L37

640702

6750038

221.4

0

-90

45.00

L37-19-PP-010

East Mill

L37

640674

6750042

221.7

0

-90

51.00

L37-19-PP-011

East Mill

L37

640631

6750093

222.0

0

-90

51.00

L37-19-PP-012

East Mill

L37

640570

6750108

219.6

0

-90

48.00

L37-19-PP-013

East Mill

L37

640525

6750087

219.3

0

-90

45.00

L37-19-PP-014

East Mill

L37

640527

6750042

219.5

0

-90

42.00

L37-19-PP-015

East Mill

L37

640549

6749994

219.4

0

-90

45.00

L37-19-PP-016

East Mill

L37

640562

6749956

219.3

0

-90

45.00

L37-19-PP-017

East Mill

L37

640634

6749969

219.1

0

-90

48.00

L37-19-PP-018

East Mill

L37

640491

6749952

219.5

0

-90

45.00

L37-19-PP-019

East Mill

L37

640463

6749971

219.4

0

-90

45.00

L37-19-PP-020

East Mill

L37

640438

6750011

218.8

0

-90

42.00

L37-19-PP-022

East Mill

L37

640505

6749781

219.9

0

-90

45.00

N38-19-PP-003

East Mill

N38

640766

6749359

221.8

0

-90

42.00

N38-19-PP-007

East Mill

N38

640545

6749400

220.6

0

-90

39.00

N38-19-PP-008

East Mill

N38

640550

6749644

217.0

0

-90

42.00

N38-19-PP-009

East Mill

N38

640502

6749391

221.6

0

-90

39.00

N38-19-PP-010

East Mill

N38

640477

6749422

220.8

0

-90

48.00

N38-19-PP-013

East Mill

N38

640458

6749531

221.4

0

-90

45.00

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated is a Canadian exploration and development company creating value in the base metal space with a focus on zinc mineral assets. The Company controls Canada's two premier zinc mining camps. The Company's flagship properties are: 1) the Pine Point Mining Camp ("PPMC"), located in the Northwest Territories, has an Inferred Mineral Resource of 38.4 Mt grading 4.58% zinc and 1.85% lead (6.58% ZnEq), making it the largest pit-constrained zinc deposit in Canada (please refer to the Amended Technical Report filed on SEDAR for further information). The PPMC is located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories, near infrastructure and paved highway access and with 100 kilometres of haulage roads already in place. In 2019-2020, the company will explore for additional mineral resources and continue advancing the overall project. 2) The Bathurst Mining Camp ("BMC"), located in northern New Brunswick, has Indicated Mineral Resources of 1.96 Mt grading 5.77% zinc, 2.38% lead, 0.22% copper and 68.9g/t silver (9.00% ZnEq) and Inferred Mineral Resources of 3.85 Mt grading 5.34% zinc, 1.49% lead, 0.32% copper and 47.7 g/t silver (7.96% ZnEq) in the Key Ancon and Gilmour South deposits. In 2019-2020, the Company will continue to diligently develop and explore in order to confirm and grow both projects. The Company is also active in Quebec where it is advancing multiple base metal targets. The Mineral Resources mentioned in this press release conform to National Instrument 43-101 standards. These mineral resources were reported by the Company on December 6, 2018 and January 20, 2019 and were prepared by independent qualified persons, as defined by NI43 101 guidelines.

The above-mentioned mineral resources are not mineral reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability. The quantity and grade of the reported Inferred Mineral

3

Resources are conceptual in nature and are estimated based on limited geological evidence and sampling. Geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological grade and/or quality of continuity. Reference to historical production in this press release does not imply that any future mineral resources or discoveries will be of economic viability, nor does it imply that additional discoveries will be made. Zinc equivalency percentages are calculated using metal prices, forecasted metal recoveries, concentrate grades, transport costs, smelter payable metals and charges (see respective technical reports for details).

For further information on Osisko Metals, visit www.osiskometals.comor contact:

Jeff Hussey President & CEO

Osisko Metals Incorporated (514) 861-4441

Email: info@osiskometals.com

www.osiskometals.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the use of proceeds of the Offering; the timing and ability of the Corporation, if at all, to obtain final approval of the Offering from the TSX Venture Exchange; an exemption being available under MI 61-101 and Policy 5.9 of the TSX Venture Exchange from the minority shareholder approval and valuation requirements for each related party transaction; objectives, goals or future plans; statements regarding exploration results and exploration plans. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Corporation's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

4

Disclaimer

Osisko Metals Inc. published this content on 26 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2019 02:11:03 UTC
