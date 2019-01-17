Log in
Oslo Bors VPS : Børs VPS Holding ASA – preliminary accounts 4th quarter 2018

01/17/2019 | 04:04am EST

Oslo Børs VPS Holding ASA - preliminary accounts 4th quarter 2018

17.01.2019 07:41

In view of the offer from Euronext N.V to aquire all oustanding shares in Oslo Børs VPS Holding ASA, Oslo Børs VPS Holding is publishing preliminary accounts for the fourth quarter of 2018. The accounting information included in these preliminary accounts has not been audited.

An ordinary interim report will be published as planned on 13 February 2019, and it is to be noted that the information it contains may differ from that contained in these preliminary accounts. The Board of Directors will publish its dividend proposal for the 2018 accounting year in connection with the interim report.

Oslo Børs VPS Holding reports a profit of NOK 76 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 (NOK 76 million).

The preliminary 4th quarter 2018 report is enclosed.

For further information, please contact:
CFO Geir Heggem, tel. +47 22 34 17 22 / +47 952 38 811
SVP Corporate Communications Per Eikrem, tel. +47 22 34 17 40 / +47 930 60 000

Vedlegg

Disclaimer

Oslo Børs VPS Holding ASA published this content on 17 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2019 09:03:07 UTC
