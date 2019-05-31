Oslo Bors VPS : Euronext has launched a new offer on the same terms

Euronext has launched a new offer on the same terms
31.05.2019 18:02
In order to provide the remaining Oslo Børs VPS shareholders with a final opportunity to sell their shares, Euronext has launched a new offer on the same terms as the previous offer with an acceptance deadline of 28 June 2019.
The offer document is attached.
Vedlegg
Disclaimer
Oslo Børs VPS Holding ASA published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 16:18:01 UTC