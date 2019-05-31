Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board  >  Oslo Bors VPS Holding ASA    OSLO   NO0010096845

OSLO BORS VPS HOLDING ASA

(OSLO)
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Oslo Bors VPS : Euronext has launched a new offer on the same terms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 12:19pm EDT
Euronext has launched a new offer on the same terms
31.05.2019 18:02

In order to provide the remaining Oslo Børs VPS shareholders with a final opportunity to sell their shares, Euronext has launched a new offer on the same terms as the previous offer with an acceptance deadline of 28 June 2019.

The offer document is attached.

Vedlegg

Disclaimer

Oslo Børs VPS Holding ASA published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 16:18:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OSLO BORS VPS HOLDING ASA
12:19pOSLO BORS VPS : Euronext has launched a new offer on the same terms
PU
12:19pOSLO BORS VPS : Euronext's offer for Oslo Børs VPS now unconditional
PU
05/28OSLO BORS VPS : Nasdaq withdraws bid for Oslo Bors, handing prize to Euronext
AQ
05/27Nasdaq pulls out of Oslo Bors battle, handing Euronext victory
RE
05/27Nasdaq pulls out of Oslo Bors battle, handing Euronext victory
RE
05/27DNB says it has not decided whether to sell Oslo Bors stake to Euronext
RE
05/27OSLO BORS VPS : Nasdaq withdraws offer on Oslo Børs VPS
PU
05/24OSLO BORS VPS : Mandatory notification of trades - Oslo Børs VPS Holding ASA
PU
05/21OSLO BORS VPS : Interest adjustment for bond - Oslo Børs VPS Holding ASA
PU
05/16OSLO BORS VPS : Euronext's shareholders voted in favour of acquisition of Oslo B..
PU
More news
Chart OSLO BORS VPS HOLDING ASA
Duration : Period :
Oslo Bors VPS Holding ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Bente Avnung Landsnes President & Chief Executive Officer
Catharina Elisabeth Hellerud Chairman
Geir Heggem Senior Vice President-Finance & Administration
Ottar Ertzeid Director
Thomas Skjønhaug Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OSLO BORS VPS HOLDING ASA778
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC9.66%46 581
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED10.06%40 347
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG19.44%26 510
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE29.30%23 155
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%21 674
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About