Oslo Bors VPS : Euronext's offer for Oslo Børs VPS now unconditional

31.05.2019 17:49

Euronext has today announced that it has completed its limited due diligence and that its offer to acquire all the outstanding shares in Oslo Børs VPS Holding ASA is now unconditional. See too the attached press release from Euronext.



The Board of Oslo Børs VPS Holding ASA recommends that shareholders wishing to sell their shares accept the offer from Euronext.

In order to provide the remaining Oslo Børs VPS shareholders with a final opportunity to sell their shares, Euronext has launched a new offer on the same terms as the previous offer with an acceptance deadline of 28 June 2019.



For further information, please contact:

Håvard S. Abrahamsen, President and CEO of Oslo Børs VPS, tel. +47 952 60 779

Catharina Hellerud, Chair of the Board of Directors of Oslo Børs VPS, tel. +47 915 21 522

Vedlegg