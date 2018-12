Euronext, which operates bourses in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, London, Lisbon and Dublin, said it found Oslo Bors' position in seafood derivatives and oil services and shipping attractive.

The pan-European exchange operator has already secured support for its offer from Oslo Bors shareholders representing 49.6 percent of outstanding shares, it said.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)