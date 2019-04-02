Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board  >  Oslo Bors VPS Holding ASA    OSLO   NO0010096845

OSLO BORS VPS HOLDING ASA

(OSLO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Oslo Bors VPS : Euronext update + extends acceptance period

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 01:37am EDT

Euronext update + extends acceptance period

02.04.2019 07:26

Euronext has received the declaration of non objection from its College of Regulators for the contemplated acquisition of up to 100% of the capital of Oslo Børs VPS, and extends its acceptance period to 6 may 2019. See press release enclosed.

Vedlegg

Disclaimer

Oslo Børs VPS Holding ASA published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 05:36:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OSLO BORS VPS HOLDING ASA
01:37aOSLO BORS VPS : Euronext update + extends acceptance period
PU
03/29OSLO BORS VPS : Mandatory notification of trade - Oslo Børs VPS Holding ASA
PU
03/27OSLO BORS VPS : Mandatory notification of trade - Oslo Børs VPS Holding ASA
PU
03/25OSLO BORS VPS : Mandatory notification of trade
PU
03/25OSLO BORS VPS : Mandatory notification of trades - Oslo Børs VPS Holding ASA
PU
03/20OSLO BORS VPS : Børs VPS Holding ASA – Annual report and annual accounts f..
PU
03/12OSLO BORS VPS : Mandatory notification of trade
PU
03/12DANSKE BANK A/S : nominates Oslo Bors CEO as board candidate
RE
03/11Mexico's Aeromexico suspends Boeing 737 MAX planes
RE
03/11Euronext extends Oslo Bors takeover offer on same terms
RE
More news
Financials (NOK)
Chart OSLO BORS VPS HOLDING ASA
Duration : Period :
Oslo Bors VPS Holding ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Bente Avnung Landsnes President & Chief Executive Officer
Catharina Elisabeth Hellerud Chairman
Geir Heggem Senior Vice President-Finance & Administration
Ottar Ertzeid Director
Thomas Skjønhaug Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OSLO BORS VPS HOLDING ASA788
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED21.26%43 598
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC2.22%43 285
DEUTSCHE BOERSE8.81%24 360
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE16.96%21 575
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%21 468
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About