Oslo Bors VPS : Euronext update + extends acceptance period

Euronext update + extends acceptance period
02.04.2019 07:26
Euronext has received the declaration of non objection from its College of Regulators for the contemplated acquisition of up to 100% of the capital of Oslo Børs VPS, and extends its acceptance period to 6 may 2019. See press release enclosed.
