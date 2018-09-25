Oslo Bors VPS : Mandatory notification of trades - Oslo Børs VPS Holding ASA

In connection with a monthly share savings plan for employees of subsidiaries, Oslo Børs VPS Holding has sold a total of 3237 shares. New holding is 30817 shares. Employees paid a share price of NOK 113.44 per share, but were allowed a discount of 20% on purchases up to NOK 1250.



In connection with the offer, the following primary insiders have bought the number of shares shown below (new holding shown in brackets - including shares owned by close associates):



Bente A. Landsnes, 22 (38326)

Tom Kristoffersen, 22 (2724)

Øivind Amundsen, 22 (5837)

Per Eikrem, 22 (6211)

Thomas Borchgrevink, 22 (5860)

Kjetil Nysæther, 22 (4450)

Øyvind Skar, 22 (6919)

Audun Bø, 22 (187)

Jorunn Blindheim Øystese, 22 (2688)

Geir Heggem, 22 (5355)

Sveinung Dyrdal, 22 (8417)

Aleksander Nervik, 22 (2654)

Trond Pettersen, 22 (1609)

Jorunn Rummelhoff, 22 (463)

Ingvild Kalleberg, 22 (86)

Stina Hauknes, 11 (384)

Morten Nordby, 22 (1501)

Thomas Skjønhaug, 22 (927)

Ingvild Resaland, 22 (1359)

Sissel Bakker, 13 (796)

Ronny Nilsen, 22 (1874)

Hedvig Vold, 22 (209)

