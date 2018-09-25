Log in
Oslo Bors VPS : Mandatory notification of trades - Oslo Børs VPS Holding ASA

0
09/25/2018 | 08:54am CEST

In connection with a monthly share savings plan for employees of subsidiaries, Oslo Børs VPS Holding has sold a total of 3237 shares. New holding is 30817 shares. Employees paid a share price of NOK 113.44 per share, but were allowed a discount of 20% on purchases up to NOK 1250.

In connection with the offer, the following primary insiders have bought the number of shares shown below (new holding shown in brackets - including shares owned by close associates):

Bente A. Landsnes, 22 (38326)
Tom Kristoffersen, 22 (2724)
Øivind Amundsen, 22 (5837)
Per Eikrem, 22 (6211)
Thomas Borchgrevink, 22 (5860)
Kjetil Nysæther, 22 (4450)
Øyvind Skar, 22 (6919)
Audun Bø, 22 (187)
Jorunn Blindheim Øystese, 22 (2688)
Geir Heggem, 22 (5355)
Sveinung Dyrdal, 22 (8417)
Aleksander Nervik, 22 (2654)
Trond Pettersen, 22 (1609)
Jorunn Rummelhoff, 22 (463)
Ingvild Kalleberg, 22 (86)
Stina Hauknes, 11 (384)
Morten Nordby, 22 (1501)
Thomas Skjønhaug, 22 (927)
Ingvild Resaland, 22 (1359)
Sissel Bakker, 13 (796)
Ronny Nilsen, 22 (1874)
Hedvig Vold, 22 (209)

Disclaimer

Oslo Børs VPS Holding ASA published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 06:53:00 UTC
