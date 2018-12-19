Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board  >  Oslo Bors VPS Holding ASA    OSLO   NO0010096845

OSLO BORS VPS HOLDING ASA (OSLO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
No quotes available
-- NOK   --.--%
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oslo Bors VPS : Mandatory notification of trades - Oslo Børs VPS Holding ASA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/19/2018 | 09:20am CET
19.12.2018 08:11

In connection with a monthly share savings plan for employees of subsidiaries, Oslo Børs VPS Holding has sold a total of 3573 shares. New holding is 20271 shares. Employees paid a share price of NOK 107,24 per share, but were allowed a discount of 20% on purchases up to NOK 1,250.

In connection with the offer, the following primary insiders have bought the number of shares shown below (new holding shown in brackets - including shares owned by close associates):

Bente A. Landsnes, 24 (38397)
Tom Kristoffersen, 24 (2795)
Øivind Amundsen, 24 (5908)
Per Eikrem, 24 (6282)
Thomas Borchgrevink, 24 (5931)
Kjetil Nysæther, 24 (4521)
Øyvind Skar, 24 (6990)
Audun Bø, 24 (258)
Jorunn Blindheim Øystese, 24 (2759)
Geir Heggem, 24 (5426)
Sveinung Dyrdal, 24 (8488)
Aleksander Nervik, 24 (2725)
Trond Pettersen, 24 (1680)
Jorunn Rummelhoff, 24 (534)
Ingvild Kalleberg, 25 (157)
Stina Hauknes, 12 (420)
Morten Nordby, 24 (1572)
Thomas Skjønhaug, 24 (998)
Ingvild Resaland, 24 (1430)
Sissel Bakker, 15 (839)
Ronny Nilsen, 24 (1945)
Hedvig Vold, 24 (280)

Disclaimer

Oslo Børs VPS Holding ASA published this content on 19 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2018 08:19:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OSLO BORS VPS HOLDING ASA
09:20aOSLO BORS VPS : Mandatory notification of trades - Oslo Børs VPS Holding ASA
PU
12/06OSLO BORS VPS : Håvard S. Abrahamsen to be the new President and CEO of Oslo Bør..
PU
12/05OSLO BORS VPS : Dividend of NOK 4.00 per share
PU
11/23OSLO BORS VPS : Mandatory notification of trades - Oslo Børs VPS Holding ASA
PU
11/22OSLO BORS VPS : Interest adjustment for bond - Oslo Børs VPS Holding ASA
PU
11/01OSLO BORS VPS : Børs VPS Holding ASA – 3rd quarter 2018
PU
10/25OSLO BORS VPS : Mandatory notification of trades - Oslo Børs VPS Holding ASA
PU
10/08OSLO BORS VPS : The search for a new President and CEO of Oslo Børs starts
PU
09/25OSLO BORS VPS : Mandatory notification of trades - Oslo Børs VPS Holding ASA
PU
08/24OSLO BORS VPS : Mandatory notification of trades - Oslo Børs VPS Holding ASA
PU
More news
Financials (NOK)
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 133  NOK
Spread / Average Target 21%
Managers
NameTitle
Bente Avnung Landsnes President & Chief Executive Officer
Catharina Elisabeth Hellerud Chairman
Geir Heggem Senior Vice President-Finance & Administration
Ottar Ertzeid Director
Thomas Skjønhaug Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OSLO BORS VPS HOLDING ASA544
CME GROUP25.16%67 133
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC6.31%43 915
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-5.05%37 175
DEUTSCHE BOERSE6.20%22 955
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%21 613
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.