Oslo Bors VPS : Mandatory notification of trades - Oslo Børs VPS Holding ASA

19.12.2018 08:11

In connection with a monthly share savings plan for employees of subsidiaries, Oslo Børs VPS Holding has sold a total of 3573 shares. New holding is 20271 shares. Employees paid a share price of NOK 107,24 per share, but were allowed a discount of 20% on purchases up to NOK 1,250.



In connection with the offer, the following primary insiders have bought the number of shares shown below (new holding shown in brackets - including shares owned by close associates):



Bente A. Landsnes, 24 (38397)

Tom Kristoffersen, 24 (2795)

Øivind Amundsen, 24 (5908)

Per Eikrem, 24 (6282)

Thomas Borchgrevink, 24 (5931)

Kjetil Nysæther, 24 (4521)

Øyvind Skar, 24 (6990)

Audun Bø, 24 (258)

Jorunn Blindheim Øystese, 24 (2759)

Geir Heggem, 24 (5426)

Sveinung Dyrdal, 24 (8488)

Aleksander Nervik, 24 (2725)

Trond Pettersen, 24 (1680)

Jorunn Rummelhoff, 24 (534)

Ingvild Kalleberg, 25 (157)

Stina Hauknes, 12 (420)

Morten Nordby, 24 (1572)

Thomas Skjønhaug, 24 (998)

Ingvild Resaland, 24 (1430)

Sissel Bakker, 15 (839)

Ronny Nilsen, 24 (1945)

Hedvig Vold, 24 (280)