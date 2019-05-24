Log in
Oslo Bors VPS : Mandatory notification of trades - Oslo Børs VPS Holding ASA

05/24/2019 | 03:12am EDT
Mandatory notification of trades - Oslo Børs VPS Holding ASA
24.05.2019 08:43

In connection with a monthly share savings plan for employees of subsidiaries, Oslo Børs VPS Holding has sold a total of 2258 shares. New holding is 8858 shares. Employees paid a share price of NOK 159,00 per share, but were allowed a discount of 20% on purchases up to NOK 1,250.

In connection with the offer, the following primary insiders have bought the number of shares shown below (new holding shown in brackets - including shares owned by close associates):

Håvard S. Abrahamsen, 15 (15)
Tom Kristoffersen, 16 (48)
Øivind Amundsen, 16 (5988)
Per Eikrem, 16 (6362)
Thomas Borchgrevink, 16 (511)
Kjetil Nysæther, 16 (32)
Øyvind Skar, 16 (70)
Geir Heggem, 16 (5506)
Sveinung Dyrdal, 16 (8568)
Anne Ekeren Bjone, 16 (4728)
Trond Pettersen, 16 (1760)
Jorunn Rummelhoff, 16 (32)
Stina Hauknes, 2 (9)
Morten Nordby, 16 (102)
Ingvild Resaland, 16 (63)
Sissel Bakker, 10 (31)
Ronny Nilsen, 16 (32)
Hedvig Vold, 16 (360)

Disclaimer

Oslo Børs VPS Holding ASA published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 07:12:00 UTC
