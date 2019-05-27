Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board  >  Oslo Bors VPS Holding ASA    OSLO   NO0010096845

OSLO BORS VPS HOLDING ASA

(OSLO)
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Oslo Bors VPS : Nasdaq withdraws offer on Oslo Børs VPS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/27/2019 | 02:39am EDT
Nasdaq withdraws offer on Oslo Børs VPS
27.05.2019 08:00

Nasdaq AB has withdrawn its offer to acquire all of the issued shares of Oslo Børs VPS Holding ASA. Shareholders having accepted the offer are released from their acceptances from today.

The acceptance period for Euronext's offer to buy all outstanding shares in Oslo Børs VPS Holding ASA expires Friday 31 May at 18:00 CET.

Disclaimer

Oslo Børs VPS Holding ASA published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 06:38:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OSLO BORS VPS HOLDING ASA
03:25aDNB says it has not decided whether to sell Oslo Bors stake to Euronext
RE
02:56aNasdaq withdraws bid for Oslo Bors, handing prize to Euronext
RE
02:39aOSLO BORS VPS : Nasdaq withdraws offer on Oslo Børs VPS
PU
05/24OSLO BORS VPS : Mandatory notification of trades - Oslo Børs VPS Holding ASA
PU
05/21OSLO BORS VPS : Interest adjustment for bond - Oslo Børs VPS Holding ASA
PU
05/16OSLO BORS VPS : Euronext's shareholders voted in favour of acquisition of Oslo B..
PU
05/14OSLO BORS VPS : 2019 Annual General Meeting of Oslo Børs VPS Holding ASA
PU
05/13Norway clears way for Euronext to secure Oslo Bors in Nasdaq battle
RE
05/13Norway clears way for Euronext to secure Oslo Bors in Nasdaq battle
RE
05/13OSLO BORS VPS : The Ministry of Finance's decision concerning the applications f..
PU
More news
Chart OSLO BORS VPS HOLDING ASA
Duration : Period :
Oslo Bors VPS Holding ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Bente Avnung Landsnes President & Chief Executive Officer
Catharina Elisabeth Hellerud Chairman
Geir Heggem Senior Vice President-Finance & Administration
Ottar Ertzeid Director
Thomas Skjønhaug Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OSLO BORS VPS HOLDING ASA788
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC8.63%46 141
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED8.49%39 758
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG19.58%26 711
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE28.75%23 239
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%22 121
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About