Oslo Bors VPS : Nasdaq withdraws offer on Oslo Børs VPS

Nasdaq withdraws offer on Oslo Børs VPS
27.05.2019 08:00
Nasdaq AB has withdrawn its offer to acquire all of the issued shares of Oslo Børs VPS Holding ASA. Shareholders having accepted the offer are released from their acceptances from today.
The acceptance period for Euronext's offer to buy all outstanding shares in Oslo Børs VPS Holding ASA expires Friday 31 May at 18:00 CET.
Disclaimer
Oslo Børs VPS Holding ASA published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 06:38:06 UTC