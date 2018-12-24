Oslo Bors VPS : Notification of offer on the shares in Oslo Børs VPS Holding ASA

The board of Oslo Børs VPS has been informed by the pan-European stock exchange group Euronext N.V. that Euronext is planning a tender offer for all the outstanding shares of the company in January 2019. Link to the press release from Euronext regarding the offer is enclosed.





The board of Oslo Børs VPS will evaluate the offer and provide the shareholders with a statement and a recommendation when the offer is presented.





Euronext owns and operates market places in Amsterdam, Brussels, Paris, Lisbon and Dublin.





For more information, please contact:

Catharina Hellerud, Chair of the Board of Directors of Oslo Børs VPS, tel. +47 915 215 22





Bente A. Landsnes, President and CEO of Oslo Børs VPS, tel. +47 905 50 495