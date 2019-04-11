Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of
Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc investors (“Osmotica” or the “Company”)
(NASDAQ: OSMT)
concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal
securities laws.
On March 27, 2019, after the markets closed, Osmotica announced
preliminary results for a second Phase 3 clinical trial of arbaclofen
extended-release tablets that failed to beat placebo as measured by the
Clinical Global Impression of Change. On this news, shares of Osmotica
fell $2.74, or nearly 41%, to close at $4.00 on March 28, 2019, thereby
injuring investors.
