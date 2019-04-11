Log in
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc Investors

04/11/2019 | 12:06pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc investors (“Osmotica” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OSMT) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 27, 2019, after the markets closed, Osmotica announced preliminary results for a second Phase 3 clinical trial of arbaclofen extended-release tablets that failed to beat placebo as measured by the Clinical Global Impression of Change. On this news, shares of Osmotica fell $2.74, or nearly 41%, to close at $4.00 on March 28, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Osmotica securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
