Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc investors (“Osmotica” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OSMT) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 27, 2019, after the markets closed, Osmotica announced preliminary results for a second Phase 3 clinical trial of arbaclofen extended-release tablets that failed to beat placebo as measured by the Clinical Global Impression of Change. On this news, shares of Osmotica fell $2.74, or nearly 41%, to close at $4.00 on March 28, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

