Robbins Arroyo LLP : is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT) on Behalf of Shareholders

Osmotica’s Preliminary Results Fail to Beat Placebo
On March 27, 2019, after the markets closed, Osmotica announced
preliminary results for a second Phase 3 clinical trial of arbaclofen
extended-release tablets that failed to beat placebo as measured by the
Clinical Global Impression of Change. On this news, shares of Osmotica
fell $2.74, or nearly 41%, to close at $4.00 on March 28, 2019, and has
yet to recover.
Osmotica Shareholders Have Legal Options
