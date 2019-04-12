Log in
Robbins Arroyo LLP : is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT) on Behalf of Shareholders

04/12/2019 | 12:46pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT) violated federal securities law. Osmotica is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing specialty products.

View this press release on the firm's Shareholder Rights Blog: https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/osmotica-pharmaceuticals-plc/

Osmotica’s Preliminary Results Fail to Beat Placebo

On March 27, 2019, after the markets closed, Osmotica announced preliminary results for a second Phase 3 clinical trial of arbaclofen extended-release tablets that failed to beat placebo as measured by the Clinical Global Impression of Change. On this news, shares of Osmotica fell $2.74, or nearly 41%, to close at $4.00 on March 28, 2019, and has yet to recover.

Osmotica Shareholders Have Legal Options

Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leonid Kandinov at (800) 350-6003, LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com, or via the shareholder information form on the firm's website.

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Sign up for our FREE portfolio monitoring service, Stock Watch.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
