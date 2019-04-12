Robbins Arroyo LLP : is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT) on Behalf of Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT) violated federal securities law. Osmotica is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing specialty products.

Osmotica’s Preliminary Results Fail to Beat Placebo

On March 27, 2019, after the markets closed, Osmotica announced preliminary results for a second Phase 3 clinical trial of arbaclofen extended-release tablets that failed to beat placebo as measured by the Clinical Global Impression of Change. On this news, shares of Osmotica fell $2.74, or nearly 41%, to close at $4.00 on March 28, 2019, and has yet to recover.

