CSE New Listing - Osoyoos Cannabis Inc. Commences Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange - Video News Alert on Investmentpitch.com

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2019) - Osoyoos Cannabis (CSE: OSO) is one of the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, following a reverse takeover of LKP Solutions. The company will be in the business of processing raw cannabis to produce concentrated extracts which are used recreationally or infused into a variety of recreational or medicinal products.

The company will process and obtain extracts from raw cannabis received from independent licensed producers. These extracts will be packaged and sold as the company's own branded products or will be sold to others. The company may also 'toll' process raw cannabis supplied by others for a negotiated fee.

It has secured a lease, with the option to purchase, a 10,410 square foot facility on the Osoyoos Indian Band's lands in Oliver, British Columbia. The facility, a former storage warehouse, is in excellent condition and has the ideal dimensions to allow for a phased retrofit. The initial architectural designs have been completed for the Phase One retrofit of approximately 3,500 square feet, and the company is currently advancing the build out.

Osoyoos Cannabis has purchased and taken possession of four Vitalis Supercritical CO2 Extraction Systems, which will operate within the footprint of the Phase One retrofit. These Systems will allow for the processing of up to 50,000 kilograms of dried flower annually, which is expected to produce approximately 4,900 kilograms of winterized output per year.

