OSOYOOS CANNABIS INC    OSO

OSOYOOS CANNABIS INC

(OSO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 02/26 11:13:05 am
0.235 CAD   -4.08%
11:00aCSE New Listing - Osoyoos Cannabis Inc. Commences Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange - Video News Alert on Investmentpitch.com
News 
News

CSE New Listing - Osoyoos Cannabis Inc. Commences Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange - Video News Alert on Investmentpitch.com

02/26/2019 | 11:00am EST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2019) - Osoyoos Cannabis (CSE: OSO) is one of the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, following a reverse takeover of LKP Solutions. The company will be in the business of processing raw cannabis to produce concentrated extracts which are used recreationally or infused into a variety of recreational or medicinal products.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information on the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Osoyoos" in the search box.



Cannot view this video? Visit:
http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_ajux0ypy/Osoyoos-Cannabis-CSEOSO-New-Listing

The company will process and obtain extracts from raw cannabis received from independent licensed producers. These extracts will be packaged and sold as the company's own branded products or will be sold to others. The company may also 'toll' process raw cannabis supplied by others for a negotiated fee.

It has secured a lease, with the option to purchase, a 10,410 square foot facility on the Osoyoos Indian Band's lands in Oliver, British Columbia. The facility, a former storage warehouse, is in excellent condition and has the ideal dimensions to allow for a phased retrofit. The initial architectural designs have been completed for the Phase One retrofit of approximately 3,500 square feet, and the company is currently advancing the build out.

Osoyoos Cannabis has purchased and taken possession of four Vitalis Supercritical CO2 Extraction Systems, which will operate within the footprint of the Phase One retrofit. These Systems will allow for the processing of up to 50,000 kilograms of dried flower annually, which is expected to produce approximately 4,900 kilograms of winterized output per year.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.OsoyoosCannabis.com, contact Gerry Goldberg, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO, at 416-460-3000, or email ggoldberg@OsoyoosCannabis.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media
Barry Morgan, CFO
bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43051


© Newsfilecorp 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Gerald Goldberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rakesh Malhotra Chief Financial Officer
Ernie Eves Independent Director
John A McMahon Independent Director
Patricia Purdy Secretary
